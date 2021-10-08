Four winter wonderlands for cold-weather getaways

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.

A dip in temperature has us dreaming of an escape to one of these cool destinations.

JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka

Lake Rosseau, Ontario

Open this photo in gallery JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka. Handout

Combat any holiday stress with the new HydroSpa opening at Muskoka’s JW Marriott on Nov. 1. The outdoor water circuit will be open year-round, offering multiple ways to relax including sea-salt floating pools, hot tubs and water massage beds. There’s also a wood-fired barrel sauna and salt cave.

Stays from $349/night through marriott.com.

St. Regis Aspen

Aspen, Colorado

Open this photo in gallery St. Regis Aspen. Handout

If the town of Aspen is like a gingerbread village come to life, the St. Regis is its main manor. Along with access to numerous ski options, the hotel’s guests can expect family-friendly fun during the week leading up to Dec. 25. Santa’s Workshop is a craft room where attendees can make everything from ornaments to gifts by hand. Additional sessions cover winter cooking and gingerbread house decorating.

Stays from US$899/night and experiences from US$35/person through marriott.com.

Dromoland Castle

County Clare, Ireland

Open this photo in gallery Dromoland Castle. Handout

If you’re going to go big – and further afield – for New Year’s, you may as well go black tie. This grand estate in western Ireland is offering a three-night celebration package, beginning either Dec. 30 or 31. The gala on New Year’s Eve includes a cocktail reception and six-course dinner. Guests will have access to country pursuits on the property’s 450 acres including archery, falconry and foraging.

Stays from $2,051/night through dromoland.ie.

Old Stone Inn Boutique Hotel

Niagara Falls, Ontario

Open this photo in gallery Old Stone Inn Boutique Hotel. Handout

This historic inn in Niagara Falls – the 1904 building housing it was originally a flour mill – offers multiple ways to indulge. There’s Winterfest, prix-fixe meals enjoyed in dining domes housed in the inn’s private square, and the Alpine Club, a pop-up patio offering roasted chestnuts, s’mores and mulled wine around a fire pit. The property will host its annual artisan holiday market on Nov. 26.

Stays from $149/night through oldstoneinnhotel.com.