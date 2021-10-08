 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Life

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Four winter wonderlands for cold-weather getaways

Maryam Siddiqi
Comments
Text Size

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.

A dip in temperature has us dreaming of an escape to one of these cool destinations.

JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka

Lake Rosseau, Ontario

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka.

Handout

Combat any holiday stress with the new HydroSpa opening at Muskoka’s JW Marriott on Nov. 1. The outdoor water circuit will be open year-round, offering multiple ways to relax including sea-salt floating pools, hot tubs and water massage beds. There’s also a wood-fired barrel sauna and salt cave.

Stays from $349/night through marriott.com.

St. Regis Aspen

Aspen, Colorado

Open this photo in gallery

St. Regis Aspen.

Handout

If the town of Aspen is like a gingerbread village come to life, the St. Regis is its main manor. Along with access to numerous ski options, the hotel’s guests can expect family-friendly fun during the week leading up to Dec. 25. Santa’s Workshop is a craft room where attendees can make everything from ornaments to gifts by hand. Additional sessions cover winter cooking and gingerbread house decorating.

Stays from US$899/night and experiences from US$35/person through marriott.com.

Dromoland Castle

County Clare, Ireland

Open this photo in gallery

Dromoland Castle.

Handout

If you’re going to go big – and further afield – for New Year’s, you may as well go black tie. This grand estate in western Ireland is offering a three-night celebration package, beginning either Dec. 30 or 31. The gala on New Year’s Eve includes a cocktail reception and six-course dinner. Guests will have access to country pursuits on the property’s 450 acres including archery, falconry and foraging.

Story continues below advertisement

Stays from $2,051/night through dromoland.ie.

Old Stone Inn Boutique Hotel

Niagara Falls, Ontario

Open this photo in gallery

Old Stone Inn Boutique Hotel.

Handout

This historic inn in Niagara Falls – the 1904 building housing it was originally a flour mill – offers multiple ways to indulge. There’s Winterfest, prix-fixe meals enjoyed in dining domes housed in the inn’s private square, and the Alpine Club, a pop-up patio offering roasted chestnuts, s’mores and mulled wine around a fire pit. The property will host its annual artisan holiday market on Nov. 26.

Stays from $149/night through oldstoneinnhotel.com.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies