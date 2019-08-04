Fred Kingsmill was renowned for his quiet good deeds and retail savvy

Open this photo in gallery Fred Kingsmill. Courtesy of the Family

Thomas Frederick Kingsmill: Philanthropist. Farmer. Mason. Family man. Born Dec. 18, 1928, in London, Ont.; died May 12, 2019, in London, Ont., of natural causes; aged 90.

From 1865, through five generations and three store fires, leadership passed from father to son and brother to brother at Kingsmill’s Department Store. It was thought to be Canada’s oldest, independent, family-owned department store to operate at the same location (Dundas Street, London, Ont.) and, until 2014, Fred Kingsmill presided there.

Fred’s family nickname was King, and every day he tried to live up to it humbly, through quiet good deeds.

Fred grew up on a farm raising Ayrshire cattle with his father. The family’s original Bellevue Park farm nearby had been sold to the University of Western Ontario to become the heart of today’s campus. He graduated from the Ontario Agricultural College in 1951 (Guelph, Ont.) and fell in love with Clarissa Barker, studying nearby at the MacDonald Institute, Guelph’s program in home economics. In 1912, Fred’s parents met and matched in Guelph exactly the same way.

Claire, a raven-haired beauty, became Fred’s anchor in life. They married in 1953 and had two children, Tim and Anne.

The year he married, Fred became the fourth generation of family management along with his cousin’s husband, Norm Burdick. Fred always thought of Norm as his brother and referred to him as his cousin. At the time, two Kingsmill brothers were in charge, his father and his uncle. Though it was crowded with four family managers into the early 1970s, store relations were cordial, disagreements few and the business and the family remained intact. Fred’s son, the fifth generation, would join the family firm in 1979.

My first vivid memory of Fred was touring the store basement in 1993. We walked from orderly inventory storerooms into one that was a maze of canes, crutches, walkers, wheelchairs, hospital beds and commodes. Fred, as part of the Mason’s Consistory Club, arranged home deliveries of this equipment. With his trademark kindness, he thought nothing of going out on a truck himself. Fred became known as the “Great Procurer” for his skills sourcing used products. If they didn’t have the right size medical stand for hanging bags of blood or saline drips he would borrow a store fixture, such as a clothes rack, and make do. Thousands of grateful families depended on this free program. For this and his many other charitable causes, Fred was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Medal in 2002 and 2012.

After weathering a major recession in the early 1990s, the store was renovated and expanded with sensational results. The Kingsmill’s Department Store was London’s landmark retail destination. Then, on the cusp of the store’s 150th anniversary – a remarkable run for a Canadian retailer – the family retired, the building was sold and a new venture began.

Just as Western University acquired the family’s Bellevue Park Farm in 1916, almost a century later, Fanshawe College bought and repurposed the family store as a culinary and IT campus. Kingsmill’s had employed a steady stream of Fanshawe students from their fashion, upholstery and design programs, and Fred knew it was the perfect fit. He taught Fanshawe staff how to use all the store fixtures left behind – the pneumatic tubes, two-tonne safe and Otis elevator.

He may not have been royalty but for many Londoners Fred will always be King.

Mary Ann Colihan is Fred’s friend.

