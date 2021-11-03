Helga Helene Brundl.Courtesy of family

Helga Helene Brundl: Oma. Schnapps drinker. Hugger. Fun-lover. Born Nov. 25, 1940, in Weyer, Austria; died May 4, 2021, in Niagara Falls, Ont., of melanoma; aged 80.

When Helga gave you a big long hug, you felt accepted, loved and deeply known.

She was born with very little in rural Austria during the Second World War. Helga was the first child in a family that grew to three girls and a boy. As a child, she enjoyed getting her hands dirty. As an adult, it continued, whether she was licking her fingers after a plate of ribs or digging them deep into her garden, which passersby often told her was the most beautiful in the neighbourhood.

She came to Canada at 18, married her first husband, settled in Toronto, and shortly after gave birth to her only child, Sylvia. Tragically, after her marriage ended, Sylvia died at 16 and the sense of loss was immense.

In time, Helga transformed her personal tragedy into a lifelong passion for supporting children’s causes. Helga donated her money and more importantly her time to several children’s charities. Save the Children, Covenant House, Sick Kids Hospital, Variety Village and Famous People Players were the closest to her heart. On her trips to Cuba, she would fill her suitcases with toiletries and toys for the hotel staff and their children.

Helga shopped local before it was cool, loved books, vinyl records, the theatre, opera and Austrian Club soirées; anywhere where she could dress up and wear her fur. Through mutual friends, she met her second husband Steve Brundl, a widowed father of three. He was the yin to her yang; calm, patient and amused by her zest for life and feisty nature. Helga became a friend and confidant, the “bonus Mom” to his children and (eventually) Oma to three stepgrandchildren.

Helga loved to honour her European roots. She taught Stephanie (Steve’s oldest) how to bake Vanillekipferl crescent cookies and served Marillenschnaps (apricot schnapps) often. Helga and Steve hosted parties that went into the wee hours – they could out-party their children – and before the guests went home, out came the schnapps glasses perched on a metre-long serving board. She also had a fondness for foul-smelling cheeses. Once, a Canadian customs agent was overcome with the pungent odour in Helga’s luggage. When questioned about the smell, rather than admit to the cheese she quipped, “It’s my dirty laundry.”

Helga’s accent was a cross between Dr. Ruth and Arnold Schwarzenegger, as was her personality. She told-it-like-it-was and was never shy to share her opinions. Once on a trip to Belfast for her daughter-in-law’s participation in the World Police and Fire Games, she became increasingly agitated because a man blocked her view of the medal ceremony. She tapped him on the shoulder and sternly requested he sit down. The man turned and apologized but explained that as Mayor of Belfast, it was his job to hand out the medals.

Helga often said what everyone else was thinking but she said it without malice. The truth did hurt at times but she apologized when lines were crossed and never held a grudge.

She was also childlike in many ways. Helga loved Disney characters and cartoons, sometimes more than her beloved grandkids did. One of her favourite things to do was take them to see Disney on Ice.

On Helga’s birthday, family and friends will celebrate at her beloved Famous People Players – the Marillenschnaps will be flowing.

Stephanie Brundl is Helga’s stepdaughter.

