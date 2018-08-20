From backroom politics to gay rights, George Marsland knew how to get things done

George Marsland: Activist. Schemer. Dog lover. Friend. Born June 6, 1958, in Kitchener; died April 29, 2018, in Toronto, of a heart attack; aged 59.

Many young leaders (who are not so young today) got to know the force of nature that was George Marsland through his work at Magna International. For years, George ran the company’s “As Prime Minister Awards” contest – an essay competition for politically minded young Canadians. The Top 10 got a cash prize and a Magna summer internship. He’d call the winners personally: “I have some exciting news,” he said to me in 2001 in his uniquely fabulous, exuberant voice. “You’re $10,000 richer!”

Others knew George through his political involvement – both in conservative politics and the gay-rights movement – or through his business and philanthropic pursuits.

George MacCallum Marsland grew up in New Hamburg and Kitchener, Ont. He enjoyed spending time at the family cottage on the shores of Lake Huron where he played tennis in the summer. In high school, George had a small, close-knit group of friends. He played trumpet in the band, loved music and was known to dance like a maniac to disco.

George enrolled at Western University where he completed his undergrad and law school degrees. There, he befriended Tom Long, a key player on Brian Mulroney’s 1983 Progressive Conservative leadership campaign team. George became the campaign’s staff co-ordinator and after the Tories took power in 1984, both Tom and George landed coveted jobs in the Prime Minister’s Office. “He was an individual of good counsel and good will,” Mr. Mulroney said after his death.

George was also a man of boundless energy, always exuding self-confidence, positivity and optimism – which is why his sudden death was such a shock to his legions of friends and acquaintances.

He was a schemer – in the most positive sense of that word. He adored people. His Rolodex was second to none, and he was always talking about a recent chat he had with some vice-regal, government leader or chief executive officer. But networking was not an end in itself for George; it had a greater purpose. He was always thinking about connecting people whom he thought should know each other or could help each other. He took joy in seeing his friends achieve their goals and his greatest thrill was playing a role in their successes. He loved strategy, big ideas and big projects.

After his stint in Ottawa, George worked in real estate before joining Magna in 1998. Hired by founder Frank Stronach (who became his occasional tennis partner), George grew to be a close confidante of Frank’s daughter Belinda. These were his happiest years.

Recently, George worked independently, consulting and raising capital for bio-tech and green companies.

George dearly loved his family. The loss of both his parents and, in 2010, of his twin brother, James, were taxing. One of the only consolation George’s friends can take from his passing is that he is now reunited with them. While the last few years were difficult for George because of personal struggles, I still knew it would be a good day when he called.

Adam Daifallah is George’s friend.

