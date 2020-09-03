From his international adventures to the fishing curse, diplomat Wilmer Collett always had a good story

Open this photo in gallery Wilmer Collett. Courtesy of family

Wilmer James Collett: Diplomat. Raconteur. Friend. Farmer. Born Aug. 5, 1930, in Brantford, Ont.; died March 22, 2020, of pneumonia following heart surgery; aged 89.

Although Wil Collett spent most of his working life in offices and meetings as a Canadian diplomat, at heart he was a farmer. He was born on a farm in Ontario and was proud of how he had grown and sold his own corn to pay for his fees at the Ontario Agricultural College. Once he began working for Canada’s foreign service, one of his main interests at all his international posts was the country’s agriculture.

After agricultural college, Wil earned an MBA at Western University and enjoyed performing on stage as a student actor at the university. When a recruiting officer for the Foreign Service came to Western, he thought the job sounded interesting and liked the idea of serving his country. He joined the Foreign Trade Service in 1956 and his first posting was to Bombay as a trade commissioner in 1957.

One of his next was as a trade commissioner in New Zealand. There, he met Anne Johns, who had left her native England to work and travel. They fell in love and were married in Wellington in 1961. A daughter, Michelle, followed and their son, David, was born a few years later in Vienna, which was Wil’s next posting

Wil greatly enjoyed family life, particularly when they could spend summers at their cottage in Eastern Ontario. He liked to fish, but was not very successful and would amuse his children by talking about the Collett Fishing Curse. Once, he did catch a large bass, only to have his dog come rushing down the bank and paw it back into the water. The bass, which got away, increased in size each time Wil repeated the story.

A posting in Rome instilled in Wil a love for Italy. He grew his own olives at the family’s country house and brought bottles of home-made oil back for his friends in Canada. Before Wil left the Foreign Service in 1990, he served as High Commissioner in Nigeria with accreditation to Sierra Leone. He left to work for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and moved his family to Iran and Somalia.

When Somalia erupted in chaos, the Colletts were evacuated in haste to Kenya, leaving everything behind, including their cat, Sylvester. Some months later, Wil returned on business and found their old house had been ransacked – but at the sound of Wil’s voice, a filthy and emaciated Sylvester emerged. Wil put him in a pillowcase and brought him to an official lunch, then back to Nairobi, where the cat was spoiled for the rest of his life.

Wil was generous and warm-hearted, and ready to help fellow Canadians when they needed help overseas. He retired in 2001 and the couple returned to live in Kanata, Ont., outside Ottawa.

Unlike some of his contemporaries, Wil enjoyed new technology and took to e-mail with great enthusiasm, since it was a means of communicating frequently with his grandchildren, Libby and Ethan. Wil and Ethan had the same birthday, which they often celebrated together. As they got older, Wil became their trusted mentor and once spoke to Libby’s high-school class about his experiences in Rwanda, in the aftermath of the genocide, and Nigeria.

Wil never lost his skill at storytelling; even during his last days, there was often a joke or funny story to amuse his family and friends. He still followed world events and politics and while often dismayed at the news, he always rejoiced in the love of his family and many friends.

Mary Taylor is an old friend of the Colletts.

