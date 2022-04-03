Herb Saravanamuttoo.Courtesy of family

Herb Saravanamuttoo: Husband. Father. Educator. Author. Born June 20, 1933, in Monkton, Scotland; died Oct. 3, 2021, in Ottawa, of natural causes; aged 88.

“Tells great jokes!” read one student’s review, and it was a fitting highlight in an academic career that included awards and accolades. Teaching was Herb’s calling. Gas turbines were his passion. He was known for happily whistling while walking the engineering building at Carleton University, telegraphing his arrival at a lecture hall. A gifted educator, he brought technology to life in an engaging and entertaining way, mixing real-world lessons with periodic harangues and quotes from Yogi Berra.

He was born in a small village near the end of the runway at Prestwick Airport. It was only natural that Herb developed an early interest in airplanes. At 6, with war looming, he could identify all of them, from Spitfires and Hurricanes to Messerschmitts and Fokkers. In 1955, with a degree in mechanical engineering from Glasgow University, Herb sailed to Canada to join the Avro Arrow Iroquois engine team.

He worked in Toronto, and one evening, Herb and a friend decided to go out to a bar to meet women, and that’s just what happened. Helen Buckner was at the bar that night. They were inseparable for the next 60 years.

A dynamic couple, they married in 1960. Herb said the secret to a happy marriage was clear decision-making. Herb made the big decisions and Helen the small ones. This worked swimmingly, although Herb often noted they had yet to require a big decision.

By 1959, Herb was one of 14,000 fired over the PA when the Arrow program was cancelled. But he smuggled out the Iroquois blueprints, later donating them to the Canada Aviation Museum.

In 1964, Herb and Helen returned to the U.K. so he could pursue graduate studies at the University of Bristol. Herb obtained his PhD in 1968, with his research resulting in a major improvement to the Concorde engine. Their sons, Colin, Malcolm and Neil, were born in Bristol.

Education was always a top priority for Herb, but he also introduced his boys to competitive sports. He never missed a game, he taught them how to kick a soccer ball with both feet and – as a keen cricketer – to catch a baseball without a glove. But he would never let them roll down the car windows on hot summer days – ever the engineer, it affected the car’s aerodynamics and gas mileage.

In 1970, the young family returned to Canada. Herb and Helen had always planned to come back for Herb’s career, but now they also saw more opportunity for the boys. In Ottawa, Herb joined Carleton University and started a five-decade teaching career. The Saravanamuttoo Family Atrium in Carleton’s new engineering building will memorialize Herb’s remarkable contribution to the university.

An internationally acclaimed gas-turbine authority – a gas-turbine rock star, according to one student – Herb literally wrote the book as the lead author of Gas Turbine Theory, now in its seventh edition and translated into five languages.

Herb was usually the smartest person in the room, but he was also humble and put others at ease. He saw the talent and the good in people, regardless of their status or education. His generosity, loyalty, ethics and endless good humour were equally worthy of recognition. Growing up with strong women, Herb was an early feminist who mentored and championed young female engineers.

He was also an immensely proud grandfather. A favourite activity for his five grandchildren was going to see “Grandpa’s engine” at the Aviation Museum.

In early summer 2021, Herb was nominated for an Order of Canada for his contributions to aerospace and powerplant technology and education. Soon after, his health deteriorated suddenly. With his days numbered, he was informed of the nomination. As an immigrant and proud Canadian, he was humbled and moved, but the award didn’t come in time. Referees, colleagues, students and friends agreed he was a great Canadian.

Colin Saravanamuttoo is Herb’s eldest son.

