Lu Shanglei v. Kaiqi Yang, China 2013 (See diagram)

There’s nothing like a giant cash prize to convince you that playing tournament chess isn’t such a bad idea after all.

Kaiqi Yang was a successful player and coach in China when he decided to pull up stakes and move to Toronto in 2015.

Born in Harbin, he began showing promise at the game as a child and was eventually recruited to join China’s national youth team in Beijing at 14. It meant being away from his parents and immersing himself in the game.

Black has a surprising move that puts his opponent in a straitjacket. What is it?The Globe and Mail

By 19, he earned his International Master title and began coaching. But after a few years, he started looking to Canada where his fiancé had an uncle.

“I wanted to do something more than chess,” he said. He enrolled in a global business management course at Humber College.

But chess was never completely out of the picture. He entered a tournament in Las Vegas in 2015, won first prize in his section and earned $38,000 (US).

“The chess passion came back,” he said. He continued entering tournaments in the U.S. and abroad, and in 2019 he achieved a Grandmaster title. He now spends his time playing, coaching and running his own chess club in Toronto.

Answer:

Black played 9. … Nf3+ and then 10.gxf3 Bxf3 and White is paralyzed. 11.Nf4 Nd5 White resigns, because Qg5 is coming.