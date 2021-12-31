Lu Shanglei v. Kaiqi Yang, China 2013 (See diagram)
There’s nothing like a giant cash prize to convince you that playing tournament chess isn’t such a bad idea after all.
Kaiqi Yang was a successful player and coach in China when he decided to pull up stakes and move to Toronto in 2015.
Born in Harbin, he began showing promise at the game as a child and was eventually recruited to join China’s national youth team in Beijing at 14. It meant being away from his parents and immersing himself in the game.
By 19, he earned his International Master title and began coaching. But after a few years, he started looking to Canada where his fiancé had an uncle.
“I wanted to do something more than chess,” he said. He enrolled in a global business management course at Humber College.
But chess was never completely out of the picture. He entered a tournament in Las Vegas in 2015, won first prize in his section and earned $38,000 (US).
“The chess passion came back,” he said. He continued entering tournaments in the U.S. and abroad, and in 2019 he achieved a Grandmaster title. He now spends his time playing, coaching and running his own chess club in Toronto.
Answer:
Black played 9. … Nf3+ and then 10.gxf3 Bxf3 and White is paralyzed. 11.Nf4 Nd5 White resigns, because Qg5 is coming.