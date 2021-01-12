 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Globe Craft Club: Beat the pandemic blahs and get creative with our new series of livestreamed classes

From making cheese at home to learning embroidery, we’re tackling DIY projects this winter. Join our Facebook group and livestreamed events where feature writer Jana G. Pruden (and special guests) teach you new craft skills

Jana G. Pruden
Welcome to Craft Club, the Globe’s new event series and membership group where feature writer Jana G. Pruden (and special guests) teach you new craft skills live on Facebook.

The Globe is thrilled to offer this new (free!) bi-weekly series on our Facebook page and in our private members-only group. You can learn new skills, ask questions and benefit from this social connection as we learn from each other and share our projects.

Every two weeks, Jana will be live on Facebook learning a new skill from an expert. Join the Facebook group to get advance notice and a short list of supplies required.

If you try any of our Craft Club projects, we would love to see what you made. Tag us on Instagram (@globeandmail) or Twitter (@globeandmail) and use the hashtag #globeCraftClub.

Craft Club’s first event: Making cheese at home (with an easy recipe and step-by-step instructions)

