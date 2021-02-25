Globe Craft Club: See the soaps, collages and crackers readers have made so far in our DIY series

Open this photo in gallery Embroidery by Ashley Wong. The Globe and Mail

The Globe Craft Club is a winter event series and Facebook group where feature writer Jana G. Pruden (and special guests) teach you new craft skills live online. Over the past month, our group of crafters have cooked (ricotta, to pair with homemade crackers), cut (magazines, to paste into collages) and stirred (and stirred and stirred batches of soap).

Thank you to the readers who have joined our Facebook group and crafted with us during our livestream events. We invited readers to share photos of the projects they’ve tackled so far. Below are some of our favourites.

Craft Club Lesson One: Making cheese at home

In our first livestream, Edmonton chef and food educator Cindy Lazarenko taught how to make ricotta cheese and homemade crackers (see the recipes).

Here’s what you made

Brenda Forbes said she “loved making these crackers” to pair with the delicious ricotta.

Sheree Yusishen sent in her spin on Lazarenko’s cracker recipe. “My crackers loosely followed the recipe. They have tart cherries, currants, macadamia nuts, pumpkins seeds, ground chia, and rosemary.”

She also used the ricotta for a flatbread pizza made with figs and prosciutto

Craft Club Lesson Two: How to make soap

In our second livestream, Natalie Pepin, who teaches heritage skills and Indigenous arts through her business, ReSkilled Life, taught soap-making (see the recipe).

Here’s what you made

Jay Laird called soap-making a “new obsession” after crafting these bars made with lemongrass and lavender.

Stacy Cattran’s entire family got involved in making soap. “My chemists enjoyed making soap tonight and look forward to the unmolding in a couple of weeks.” The Cattran clan used olive and coconut oil, and tried oatmeal and essential oils as mix-ins.

Suzanne Melanson added a swirl of activated charcoal to her batch of soap.

Craft Club Lesson Three: How to make a collage

Scott Nolan, a Winnipeg songwriter and producer who has been making collages throughout the pandemic, shared his tips during our third livestream.

Here’s what you made

Claudine Gervais sent in this floral cat walk. “The cat and the model had the same energy in my collage. Real-life cat wanted to model, too.”

Shellie Suter shared this collage, also cat-themed.

Michele Rule spent an “hour of whimsical fun” making this collage full of felines. (Cats: the unofficial mascot of the Globe Craft Club.)

Crafter Ted Bravakis sent in this “urban jungle.”

