Gloria Gaynor is starring in a new Christmas movie coming out this holiday season called The Thursday Night Club.ALEX ARROYO/Handout

In March, 1975 at New York’s Le Jardin, the National Association of Discotheques Disc Jockeys crowned Gloria Gaynor the queen of disco. According to Soul Survivor, Gaynor’s autobiography, it was the day she officially received a place in music history. However, it wouldn’t be until 1978, when she unleashed her biggest hit to date – the breakup track I Will Survive – that the New Jersey native’s dance floor coronation was globally recognized. It went on to become a feminist and LGBTQIA+ anthem and has since had hundreds of reincarnations by artists such as Johnny Mathis, Diana Ross, Celia Cruz, R.E.M., alternative rock band Cake, and most recently by Irish DJ duo, Belters Only. In the midst of starring in a new Christmas movie called The Thursday Night Club and preparing for the 45th anniversary of I Will Survive next year, the two-time Grammy winner discusses her life and times over, above and under the mirror ball.

You’re playing a doctor in your next movie. How are you most like this character?

Well, honey, music heals. It heals the heart and the mind. I’m most like Dr. Poitier in my concern for the patient and humanity. I want what’s best for both. In real life, I could not be a surgeon. I cannot handle blood and guts – no way.

You’ve have toured more than 80 countries. Which city have you had the best meals of your life?

Lebanon. Sometimes it’s been restaurants with no name but I love Lebanese cuisine. I always order lamb kofta, rice, hummus, baba ghanoush and tabbouleh.

What dishes are you known for cooking at home?

Chicken à la Gaynor. I use cooking sherry, mushrooms, sour cream and you can do it with rice or pasta. [The full recipe is on foodnetwork.com]. It’s one that I actually give to men because it tastes like you’ve been cooking for hours but it’s tasty, very simple and quick. I also make something called Angelic Chilean Sea Bass – it’s derived from a voodoo shrimp recipe. I also do a delicious chili cheese cornbread.

Any TV series you’ve been hooked on?

Rosewood with actor Morris Chestnut – he plays a forensic scientist. I always watch CSI Miami and CSI New York. I love police shows.

How different was your Studio 54 experience to what you’ve seen on TV or film?

Very different. I’d come in the back door, enter and leave my dressing room, go on stage and head out the back door. I was not hanging out with Michael Jackson, Diana Ross or Andy Warhol. One night I had some friends come over from England and they wanted to experience Studio 54. My limo stopped in front of the club and the doorman at the velvet rope – I called him the casting director – came over to the car and signalled for me to roll down my window and said, “Ms. Gaynor, you don’t want to come in here tonight.” So we left. He meant things were happening – probably drugs and people having sex – not-so wholesome things.

You’ve said in the past that disco is linked to economics. How so?

Oh yes. We still need disco more than ever. It’s recession-proof and comes along when both the economy and spirits are low. It has that power to resist because it’s very positive and upbeat. It celebrates the tenacity of the human spirit and I still believe disco music is the only genre in history to bring together people from every race, creed, colour, nationality and age group.

What do you think of how glamour is worn and defined today?

Many young people don’t get the difference between glamour and sex appeal, and glamour certainly has sex appeal, but it’s not all about sex. Many of them are trying to fit themselves into a mould that they think the public wants. They don’t recognize themselves as opinion leaders and they are following the crowd.

The queen of disco is preparing for the 45th anniversary of I Will Survive next year.ALEX ARROYO/Handout

Do you have a favourite version of I Will Survive?

One I recorded in Italy. Originally the song’s lyrics are: “It took all the strength I had not to fall apart.” Later on, I sing: “Now you see me, somebody new.” I changed those lines to say, “Only the Lord could give me strength not to fall apart” and “because he made me somebody new.” Right after I sang it, I met a young woman backstage and she told me she had been planning on taking her life that day but after hearing me sing this new [version], she said I saved her life.

Has it been tough for you to reconcile your LGBTQIA+ fans with your faith?

I recognize that the only thing God calls sin are those things that are harmful to someone or something. I have fans, I have friends, I have family who are of the LGBT community. They have no misconception of how I feel and what I think about their lifestyle. What they know most of all is that I love them.

Music historian Judy Kutulas has written about how disco was anti-feminist because the genre was predominately produced and packaged by men. What are your thoughts?

I chose my subject matter. I chose my songs. Listen, as an artist, you can’t do everything. You choose qualified people to do those things that you can’t do. There’s so many female disco artists and to say that we were all under someone’s thumb is wrong. I Will Survive was only a B-side. I chose for it to be a single. It made me able to write the songs I liked and hire and work with people that I had no problem with and believe me, I never had a problem with men. I grew up in a family of five boys. Men have been my siblings, my lovers, my co-workers and people like [producer] Tom Moulton, who is a genius. To me, disco will always be a genre where women are leaders. When you hear my recording of I Will Survive, you’ll know I believed in myself and I believed the song would save my career – and it did.

How has studying psychology helped your career and personal life?

Psychology helped me from holding grudges, expecting people to change who they are to suit what I think they should be and forgiveness. It really helped me tremendously, gave me a lot of peace with work and better relate to family members whom I find to be a little difficult. We all have those!

Next year you are turning 80. Last time you had a milestone birthday, you bought a Cartier Diamond watch. What’ll it be next year?

A new house. I’m decorating it in a postmodern style. My prize possession is the marble bar in my basement. I don’t drink alcohol but I’m looking forward to popping my non-alcoholic Champagne and having virgin pina coladas!