Good Vibrations The healing power of sound Studies show sound baths can improve not only mood but also physical symptoms such as chronic pain

Tamara Goldsby was shopping in an outdoor market in California 10 years ago when she saw a man from Nepal moving a wooden mallet around the rim of “some strange metal bowls,” producing a beautiful, clear sound.

“I felt this vibration and thought ‘Wow’,” says Goldsby, now a research psychologist in integrative health at the University of California San Diego.

What Goldsby experienced was the powerful sound of Tibetan singing bowls, used for centuries to produce low frequency sounds that calm the nervous system. Intrigued, she attended some sessions where the bowls were played, eliciting feelings of calm and relaxation.

MARCEL GNAUK / UNSPLASH

Years later, Goldsby decided to study the impact of sound bowls on human health. Her 2016 study published in the Journal of Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, found that people attending singing-bowl meditations or sound baths reported a reduction in pain symptoms as well as less anxiety, tension, anger and feelings of sadness.

“We saw some very exciting results,” says Goldsby. “Everyone had reduced tension. And people who were new to the sessions had tension that was three times less than before experiencing the meditation bowls.”

Goldsby is a fervent believer in the power of sound to improve not only mood but also physical symptoms such as chronic pain. Numerous global studies show people regularly exposed to particular sounds at certain frequencies report lower stress levels, improved healing and a decrease in the physical pain.

Lee Bartel has explored these effects extensively, from the impact of sound medicine on patients with Alzheimer’s disease to those suffering from the muscle pain and fatigue of fibromyalgia.

A professor emeritus at the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Music, Bartel has conducted studies about the impact of vibroacoustic treatment, in which a person is exposed to a sound frequency of 40Hz, which is felt as a vibration.