Gulshan Kamani was a mother to many - just don’t ask for her recipes

Gulshan Kamani: Matriarch. Globetrotter. Social butterfly. Storyteller. Born July 7, 1928, in Nyeri, Kenya; died Sept. 2, 2020, in Toronto, of infection leading to pneumonia; aged 92.

Gulshan Kamani died in the worst way imaginable to her – alone. It’s not that she wasn’t loved. On the contrary. Scores of people were thinking of her and worrying about her, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors were not allowed. And so, she passed away to the sound of a heart monitor.

This was not her plan. She had envisioned a sociable death for herself, surrounded by family and a funeral where “thousands will come and everyone will cry.” Thousands was perhaps a bit ambitious, but then again, she did know a lot of people.

It wasn’t uncommon to find her walking up to complete strangers. “I have seven children, 15 grandchildren and [insert rapidly rising number] great-grandchildren,” she would say to anyone who would lend her half an ear. And we mean anyone – the teller at the bank, the person sitting next to her on a bench in the mall, the Wheel-Trans driver, the volunteer at Khane (the mosque) or anyone who happened to pause for more than 10 seconds within earshot.

People she didn’t know at the beginning of the conversation, would be – at her insistence – calling her “Ma” by the end of it. “You are my granddaughter, and I am your grandmother,” she would tell a startled and unrelated person within minutes. Building her family was her proudest accomplishment.

This may have been owing to the fact that she was sent from her family in Kenya at only 15 to be married in Uganda. She had limited formal education and when her husband struggled to provide, she left him. She made her life from so very little. She hustled to feed and house her seven children. She hustled to sell street food – mandazi doughnuts – outside the mosque, then schemed her way into selling them to doctors (much more lucrative).

When Idi Amin gave Ugandans of East-Indian descent 90 days to leave, she made money as a go-between, procuring passports for the desperate, before fleeing to a refugee camp in England. When she arrived in Canada, she hustled as a hotel chambermaid, then as co-owner of a doughnut store.

She never stopped and never missed a chance to tell her story. “I raised two generations,” she would say in her much missed and heavily accented English – Kutchi with Swahili mixed in. “I worked all night. Then in the morning, I would take three of my grandchildren to the mall.” The mall was perfect, she told us. People – or perhaps one person, once (you never knew with her) – stopped to ask, “Are they your children?”

Other memories were harder to hear. Pregnant with her first, she did not know how the baby would come out and had to ask her neighbour. But even the darkest tales ended with a teary, “And look now. I’m here, so lucky.”

She called her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren her “pieces of heart,” doling out barakat (blessings) with abandon.

Cooking was her way of luring people over. But asked for a recipe, she would slide her thumb on her index finger to vaguely show you the quantity of spices needed. Once, someone tried to write it down. “Give me that paper,” she snapped (one did not resist Ma). On it, she scribbled her phone number. “You call me if you are hungry!”

She would tell us the same stories, multiple times in different ways. And we would gobble them up. Every time.

Gulshan’s tales were always welcome, her pranks innocent and her laugh mischievous. Her 18th great-grandchild will be born in a few months, the first she will not meet.

Safiya Kamani is Gulshan’s granddaughter and Sonia Lawrence is her granddaughter-in-law.

