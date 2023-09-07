Open this photo in gallery: Hal TierneyCourtesy of family

Hal Tierney: Father. Flatterer. Frequent flyer. Friend. Born March 4, 1964, in Ottawa; died Feb. 24, 2023, in Fallowfield, Ont., in a car accident; aged 58.

If you knew Hal Tierney, you heard “Hal-isms” all the time – “I’m not saying this as a negative,” “I am beyond excited,” “It’s all about the show,” and “Not to be Captain Obvious” were just a few. They were the shorthand through which Hal would charm strangers, encourage his team and liven up any gathering.

Hal grew up near Ottawa on his family’s hobby farm in Fallowfield, where his summer job included raising meat hens and picking sweet corn. He loved working with his dad and learning about cropping and livestock, something he looked forward to continuing in retirement.

A love for cars started young and continued all his life – as a child he built a go-cart and one of his happiest experiences as an adult was working with his son, Jake, to build him a custom Jeep, using parts that they had gathered over time. Hal’s cars were always spotless, and later in life he took great care in servicing and cleaning the cars he bought for each of his children.

Hal attended Carleton University but decided to prioritize his career and family over a university degree. He started in the nascent computer industry and then moved to Ottawa Civic Hospital, where his four-decade career in the health care sector began. Hal was a key part of the advanced analytics and artificial intelligence team at CGI, one of the world’s largest IT consulting firms. His last project was likely his most thrilling as it focused on health care tech for astronauts. Hal’s colleagues gave him the nickname “Buzz Lightyear” due to his excitement for, and key contributions to, the project.

Family and heritage were important to Hal. His father, Kevin, also died suddenly at the age of 58. At the time, Hal was living in New Brunswick and he immediately started planning to move home to help his siblings Tanya and Brad and their mother Donna with farm duties and decisions.

You could not meet Hal without hearing about his children Chelsey, Brittany and Jake – his proudest and best achievements. From the sidelines of the field, pool or rink, Hal would make funny faces and hand signals indicating his love for his children – something that was embarrassing at the time but that they’d give anything to see just once more.

An impeccable dresser, Hal always presented himself to the world as if ready for a GQ cover shoot, including when out on the golf course where he stubbornly refused to keep his eye on the ball. Instead, Hal looked only at the hole and tried to will the ball in. And everyone knew that when he started a conversation with, “I don’t want to take much of your time …” or “I will only keep you a sec,” you stopped what you were doing and got comfortable. You knew it would last likely an hour.

Hal had the twinkling eyes and smile of a born charmer. An older waitress at a diner once noted that Hal had cornered the market on charm (“If only she was a bit younger,” Hal mused later).

In retirement, Hal planned on becoming a gentleman farmer in the community he loved. Instead, on a Friday night in February, he was killed on Fallowfield Road just a few kilometres from home. On what would have been Hal’s 59th birthday, instead of a celebration, his family and friends held a funeral.

Hal’s family is now volunteering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving – something they never imagined would be in their future but that now has become a mission to spare other families from the grief they will always carry.

How much do we love and miss Hal? To infinity, and beyond.

Kelly Monaghan is Hal Tierney’s second cousin.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go online to tgam.ca/livesguide