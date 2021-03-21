Happily married, Jeff Plener’s greatest passion still may have been his motorcycles

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of family

Jeffrey Michael Plener: Wise, Funny, Generous, Gregarious. Born Nov. 9, 1947, in Toronto; died Nov. 14, 2020, in Toronto, of cancer; aged 73.

Jeff came from humble beginnings. The eldest of three children, born into a family unable to provide much more than the bare necessities, he worked hard for everything he ever achieved.

As a child, Jeff enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together again, usually successfully. That background, paired with good grades in math and sciences, led to an interest in engineering. After putting himself through the University of Waterloo in chemical engineering, he joined the Trane Company where he began his lifelong career in the HVAC industry.

Story continues below advertisement

In 1969 he met Sharon on a blind date that neither of them wanted. Hoping that Sharon would refuse his invitation, he asked her to a party out of town. No nice girl would accept that offer for a first date, he thought. But they were both so intimidated by the matchmaker (she was Sharon’s cousin and a neighbour of Jeff’s, who had nagged him for three years to meet Sharon) that they agreed to meet.

The date went well, and they were happily married for 50 years.

Open this photo in gallery At one point he had three motorcycles. Courtesy of family

Jeff enjoyed sports. As a teenager he played baseball and tennis; later he played in an industrial softball league, became a squash player and took up golf. At a golf tournament in 1999 Jeff shot a hole-in-one. He won two open-ended airline tickets and a Buick. He negotiated a cash sum in lieu of the car and chose to fly to Hong Kong. From there he and Sharon began a spectacular tour of Asia. That trip in turn led to a love of travel for the couple, which he continued to pursue as long as his health would allow. One highlight was a trip to Churchill, Man., to view polar bears.

But Jeff’s greatest passion may have been his motorcycles. He came to that sport late in life, at 57, after a business trip to Daytona Beach, Fla., during its Bike Week. At one point he had three motorcycles, a Harley-Davidson and two Victory bikes, and he was most proud of his dazzling, yellow Victory Jackpot. He rode extensively throughout Canada and the United States. Sharon did not share this passion, but she did enjoy listening to the many stories about it, including his adventure riding the Tail of the Dragon in North Carolina, an 11-mile route comprising 318 curves.

In 1989 Jeff and a partner started a sales agency representing various manufacturers in the HVAC industry. Their goal was not riches, but independence. The two partners didn’t want anyone telling them when they could or couldn’t leave the office to play golf. And if you asked Jeff how the business was doing, he would invariably respond, “it keeps me in golf balls.”

Jeff and his partner sold their business in April, 2011, and Jeff planned to retire and travel the world with Sharon. Less than six months later, however, he found a lump under his arm. This proved to be the beginning of a long string of health problems. He faced them all with great courage and a positive outlook. Jeff had long legs and when faced with hurdles, he always said he could get over even the highest ones.

Jeff was a natural leader; he was totally without pretense and generously helped people financially. He was a mentor to many, with business advice and plain practical advice for living.

Story continues below advertisement

That final hurdle the doctors told him he could attempt? Jeff knew it had come after the finish line. He knew he’d already won.

Jeff was always there, for all who ever needed him.

Sharon Baker is Jeffrey’s wife. Steven Brown is Jeffrey’s cousin.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide