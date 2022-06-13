Harold Leonard Fletcher: Brother. Chartered Accountant. Chess champ. Card shark. Born Sept. 5, 1938, in Glasgow, Scotland; died March 25, 2022, in Sechelt, B.C., from complications related to Parkinson’s disease; aged 83.

The Second World War profoundly shaped Harold Fletcher’s life. When he was four his mother and father divorced, and Harold and his older brother Garth were cared for by their paternal grandparents in Glasgow. Their baby sister, Marie, remained with Harold’s mother. Harold’s father Al served out the war in the Royal Navy and then emigrated to Canada to seek a better life – the boys would eventually follow him but Marie would be lost to the brothers for 55 years.

In 1951, Harold and Garth joined their father in British Columbia. Damp Glasgow had prepared them well for Prince Rupert’s nearly constant rain. As teenagers, they often camped overnight on Mount Hayes in a log and branch lean-to they’d built. Harold’s family grew when his father married Fran, mother to seven-year-old Sandy. The brothers, now teenagers, vowed to make their mish-mash family a success. (Every year, Harold sent Fran flowers on his parent’s wedding anniversary to thank her for bringing stability and affection to his chaotic, all-male household.)

Harold embraced the role of big brother. Back then, the public library had a quota for the number of books children could borrow but Harold facilitated Sandy’s reading fever by carrying home armloads of Nancy Drew mysteries for her. By the time Susanne was born in 1957, Harold was 19. He’d hoist her in the air and fly her around the living room like a circus performer. This is how she learned trust and love.

Despite a hearty appetite and a fondness for sweets, Harold maintained a lanky frame. Though Harold’s only culinary skill was boiling eggs, that didn’t stop the skipper of a fish packer from hiring him as a cook in the summer of 1957 as it sailed the northwest coast. Perhaps it was that stint that led Harold into something he was exceptionally good at. In 1958, Harold took a bank job where he discovered his affinity for numbers. Not long after, a family friend offered him an accounting apprenticeship and he earned his chartered accountant designation by correspondence.

Harold had a long career working with municipal governments throughout B.C. and, finally, for the Shishalh Nation in Sechelt. In 1986, the Shishalh Nation was one of the first Indigenous communities in Canada to achieve self-government and when Harold retired the Council thanked him for his part in helping the Nation build capacity and infrastructure.

But Harold wasn’t all business. He loved playing games of all kinds, though he preferred chess. He’d take on all comers and he always won. Gleeful in his victory, he rarely spared the feelings of his younger siblings.

For a time, Harold dated Susanne’s Grade 4 teacher. When that ended, he turned to a dating service in 1968 which is how he met his wife of 53 years.

Despite a lifelong struggle with a stutter, Harold loved to chat anywhere, anytime with anyone. When he and his wife travelled across Canada in a camper, Harold would stroll through the campground, coffee mug in hand and strike up conversations. In recent years, Harold headed to the local coffee shop every day to chat. But in the summer of 2021 Parkinson’s disease made living at home impossible. Harold moved into a residence that he half-jokingly called a jail.

Harold was reunited with Marie in 2006 when she visited from the U.K. Harold’s relaxed nature and sense of fun won her over at a family reunion in Newfoundland. They bonded by jiving to 1950′s rock music, their long arms and legs in sync as though they’d been dancing together their whole lives.

Susanne Fletcher is Harold’s youngest sister.

