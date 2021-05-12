Haunted by war, Sidia Cowen taught her family to always be kind

Open this photo in gallery Sidia Cowen. Courtesy of family

Sidia Cowen: Matriarch. Survivor. Style maven. Empath. Born April 18, 1940, in Zbarazh, Poland; died March 9, 2020, Toronto, of gastric cancer; aged 79.

Sidia Cowen rarely complained, had a remarkable capacity for empathy and never judged others for she knew everyone has a story. Hers began when the Nazis entered Zbarazh in 1941, ultimately herding its Jewish citizens into a ghetto. Sidia’s parents hid from the Nazis in the attic of a barn belonging to a Polish family. Others also seeking shelter there feared the infant would betray their location. So Sidia was left at a local convent where she would remain for years frightened and alone. Later in life, she remembered the relentless hunger and having to crawl on the floor searching for crumbs to consume.

By the time her mother found her after the war, Sidia believed herself to be Roman Catholic and thought this strange woman was just someone who desperately wanted a child. Those doubts would linger for decades to come. Although her life had been saved through the remarkable grace, kindness and bravery of others, the scars of that deliverance remained.

Her father died as the war ended and, eventually, her mother remarried. They moved to Munich, Germany, and prospered. In Munich, Sidia would attend the local movie theatre where she became entranced by the glamorous movie stars in their sophisticated attire, which led to a lifelong love of style, jewellery and elegance.

While in Munich, the family shared a partitioned apartment with other tenants, one of whom had been a ranked Nazi officer. The juxtaposition of their newfound comforts and their recent destruction was too much to bear. Her parents chose to emigrate. Everything was left behind except for the memories and damage that had been inflicted.

In 1951, the family settled on a farm near Kemptville, Ont. Life and school were hard for Sidia, who spoke no English. She was relieved when her family moved to Toronto where they befriended other immigrant families.

At 13, she met the handsome and charismatic Joseph Cowen at a house party. She was impressed by his confidence and charm, while he noticed her style, kindness and laugh. They soon began dating. Joe would pick her up from school on his motorcycle and (since her parents did not speak English), attended her parent-teacher interviews. That connection would form the basis of their love for the next 66 years.

Sidia and Joe married in 1958 and would have three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was Sidia’s greatest joy and it served as a powerful antidote to the trauma she had endured. She adored celebrating any occasion with a home-cooked dinner and an abundance of cakes. The gooier, the better. It was as if the sweetness could somehow erase the bitterness of her earlier years.

Sidia started a career in real estate at 58 and would remain at it until well into her 70s. She loved Palm Springs, Calif., where she felt at peace among extended family. Time, stress and worry dissolved there and the cloak of “outsider” fell away. One of her happiest moments was an intersection of Palm Springs, The Cheesecake Factory, a granddaughter’s wedding and a hot fudge sundae: essentially nirvana to Sidia. She described the moment as “orgasmic,” which the family found hysterical as that language was quite out of keeping!

In a world where kindness is suspect, Sidia taught us to always be kind. She had come to learn the power of acceptance. The fears and doubts that had been encoded in her DNA as a child were outweighed by a remarkable resilience, strength and will to live. For those gifts her family will be forever grateful. I hope that somewhere she is a child, not again, but for the first time laughing, playing and of course, eating cake.

Brenda Cowen is Sidia’s daughter.

