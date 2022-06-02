Gordon Ross Cameron.Courtesy of family

Gordon Ross Cameron: Sailor. Singer. Leader. Teacher. Born Aug. 3, 1943, in Toronto; died Dec. 6, 2021, in Kingston, of heart failure; aged 78.

In August, the Kingston Yacht Club will hold a sailing race in honour of Gordon Ross Cameron. There couldn’t be a more fitting celebration of his life.

He learned to sail in the youth program of the Royal Canadian Yacht Club in Toronto. As an adult, Ross spent thousands of volunteer hours leading, organizing and participating in sailing competitions – from world championships all over North America down to the dozens of weekday club races in Kingston, Ont. He raced in Touch of Class, his beloved Chaser 29-footer. Ross had vision and competitive drive, in spades. Winning sailboat races mattered to him, but it was the act of sailing itself that brought him joy.

For two decades Ross was the driving force in sustaining and rebuilding CORK, the Canadian Olympic-training Regatta Kingston, following the 1976 Sailing Olympics in Kingston. During his time as Chairman, CORK became briefly the largest one-design sailing regatta in the world, exceeding even Germany’s venerable Kiel Week

But one of his favourite accolades was becoming the first recipient of the Cameron Rock Award, still presented at the Kingston Yacht Club, for “Most Spectacular Performance in Shoal Water.” The fun honour was earned after hitting one of the numerous hidden rocks dotting Kingston Harbour at full sail. In those days there was no GPS and it is a rare sailor around Kingston and the Thousand Islands who has not left paint and bits of keel behind. Among other recognitions, Ross received a Governor-General’s Award for volunteer work in 1992 and was installed in Kingston’s Sports Hall of Fame. He was elected a Life Member of Kingston Yacht Club some months before he died.

Ross deeply loved his two daughters, Lisa and Sarah, one from each of his marriages. (Curiously, his wives and a girlfriend in between were all named Susan and he joked that he only ever fell for Susans.) Once, Ross filled the cockpit of Touch of Class with water at the end of a race so that a young Sarah could play in it. She would boast innocently at school the next day that her dad had a boat with a pool! His daughters have not pursued sailing, though Lisa followed in his footsteps to become a teacher.

Ross earned an M. Ed. at Queen’s University and finished his career as principal of three rural primary schools in Kingston. He rarely forgot a student’s face.

Ross loved to sing and was a long-time tenor in Kingston’s Melos Choir and at Chalmers United Church.

Friends also remember how he could be infuriatingly arrogant, but also surprisingly humble. One of the nicest things he could say was to call someone a “boatman,” implying a certain level of mastery, in his view, of all things nautical. In 1995, Ross won the Rolex Canadian Sailor of the Year Award, though he never wore the Rolex that came as a prize, preferring instead his old, worn race-timing watch. (Decades later, friends helping him move found the forgotten Rolex in a drawer.)

Though endowed with exceptional, energetic bonhomie, Ross was sometimes his own worst enemy, particularly when alcohol got the better of him. This meant that when he first stood for Commodore (Chairman of the Board) of Kingston Yacht Club, he was blocked. But he licked his wounds for a decade or more, and his second attempt was successful in 2017-18.

In later years, Ross fell victim to a progressive and disabling neuropathy. He had to abandon sailing and his long-cherished avocation as a regatta organizer and race officer. Intensely social, COVID-19 isolation deepened his alcoholism. But before his death, he helped to publish the Kingston Yacht Club history. That part of his legacy will forever adorn the organization that was always in his heart.

David More is Ross’s friend, and one of his boatmen.

