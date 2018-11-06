Helen Zucker was a Siberian labour camp survivor who put her family and community first

Open this photo in gallery Helen Zucker. The Globe and Mail

Helen Zucker: Survivor. People-person. Balabusta. Bubbie. Born Aug. 2, 1916, in Kosow Lacki, Poland; died June 2, 2018, in Toronto, of congestive heart failure; aged 101.

Helen Zucker never knew her mother, who died not long after she was born. When her father remarried, the family home became an unhappy place for Helen and her four older siblings. But Helen was fortunate to have a caring maternal figure in Shaindel, a sister 10 years her senior.

Shaindel and her husband Yitzchok took her in. They spent the war years in the Soviet Union, initially as prisoners in a Siberian labour camp and, later, as freed Poles in exile. Yitzchok was a watchmaker and it was Helen’s job to sell his watches – a serious crime under the communist regime. She was a keen observer of people and a quick-witted pragmatist, both attributes which helped Helen succeed as a black-market salesperson. It was at the market that she met Philip, also a Polish Jew, though from a Hasidic background. They married in Russia soon after the war ended; it was a modest ceremony performed over milk (kosher wine was not available) and using a hand-scrawled marriage contract. Helen had a profound respect for Philip’s Torah scholarship and she embraced the modern Orthodox Jewish community in Toronto, where they eventually settled.

Helen would become the quintessential balabusta, looking after the household’s material and spiritual well-being as their three daughters Faye, Shirley and Bella grew.

Helen was determined to learn to drive and took countless lessons. Philip eventually decided it was pointless. But Helen surprised him when, in her 40s, she revealed her brand new driver’s licence on a dessert platter at dinner. Helen and Philip were blessed with a 70-year marriage until he died suddenly in 2017.

Helen's warm smile, interest in people and sharp wit enabled her to connect with anyone. She was a successful longtime volunteer at the Hadassah charity bazaar, and once, while lying on the operating table, she told a handsome young anesthesiologist: “I have three daughters. They’re all married, but if I had another one I would give her to you. ”

Helen also held strong opinions, which she was happy to share. “If you showed up at her house with a neat pencil-thin moustache that you thought was a good idea, she’d make you regret it. You’d go home and shave," remembered one grandson. Helen’s grandchildren knew her outspokenness was an expression of love.

As a bubbie, Helen was directly involved in raising all nine grandchildren. She hosted family gatherings for the holidays and visitors never left without eating homemade latkes, matzah ball soup or apple cake. In recent years, when Helen required 24-hour care, she still made sure to give treats to visiting great-grandchildren.

Helen did not speak often about her difficult upbringing or her harrowing experiences during the war. She instead focused her attention on the future. Her mind was occupied by concerns about children and grandchildren: that they would be happy and healthy, that they would conduct themselves properly and be well-dressed, that they would have respectable careers and find a good match, and that they would stay in close touch with their Bubbie. How could we not?

Eric Stutz is one of Helen’s grandsons.

