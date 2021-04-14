High-school teacher and caregiver John Brightling stuck close by those he loved

Open this photo in gallery John Brightling. handout/Handout

John Brightling: Father. Teacher. Caregiver. Argos fan. Born Nov. 22, 1929, in Toronto; died Oct. 2, 2020, in Listowel, Ont., of congestive heart failure; age 90.

John Brightling’s 26 years as a science teacher at Listowel District Secondary School overlapped with the entire high school experience for each of his three children. You might think spending high school with your father walking the same halls would be mortifying. Quite the opposite. Mr. Brightling was more popular and invited to more parties than his children. He was well known for a lab experiment where he mixed chemicals and created a plume of smoke. After screaming, clutching his face and falling behind the desk, he reappeared wearing a grotesque mask and stumbled toward his students. It got to be such a popular event that other teachers would bring their classes to watch.

Interestingly, John never graduated from high school. He talked often about being a distracted student who doodled Second World War fighter planes in his notes instead of listening to the teachers. Even so, he had a natural ability in math and sciences. He left school and started working but in his late 20s, John applied to the University of Toronto as a mature student. He was accepted into the Bachelor of Forestry program and that began his path to being a teacher.

In the summer of 1965, John was visiting a cottage on Lake Simcoe when he was introduced to Helen Luxton. At first glance, they were a mismatch. Helen was a valedictorian and honour student. John was a high-school dropout and smoked cigarettes. Helen was a great swimmer. John could barely dog paddle. But John pursued Helen. Literally. He couldn’t keep up in the water but had better luck on dry land. They married in 1968 and moved to Listowel, Ont., where John was hired to teach. A year and a half later their first child, John William, was born, followed by a daughter, Catherine, and another son, Michael.

John was involved in his children’s lives – he coached baseball, helped out with science fair projects and became a Cub Scout leader. One year he volunteered at the Canadian Scout Jamboree, an event often held in such beautiful spots as the Rocky Mountains and Prince Edward Island or – the year he volunteered – Guelph. John spent a big portion of that event cleaning toilets. He loved it. He took pride in a job well done. That is until the first kid came in, sat down and ruined his work.

John and Helen were together just shy of 49 years. Like many, they had planned to spend their retirement years pursuing their love of gardening and travel. However, Helen had a paralyzing stroke at 66 and countless complications followed. John was told by hospital staff, “You can try to look after her yourself, but it will kill you.”

John’s response was terse but polite: “I am going to live at home with my wife.”

He arranged for lifts, renovated the ground floor and transformed their van to fit her wheelchair. But those are just the structural contributions. He made all their meals, he transferred his wife in and out of the bed and bathroom, he did rehab exercises with her arms and legs. Every day and every night he stayed with her. He was her companion in sickness and in health. Not only did it not kill him, but it extended Helen’s life and certainly enhanced the quality of it.

When Helen died in 2017, 13 and a half years after her stroke, John was devastated but soldiered on. He spent his remaining years taking comfort in his grandsons, Nolan and Miles, by working in his garden and cheering on his beloved Argos.

Michael Brightling is John’s son.

