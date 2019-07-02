Holocaust survivor and incredible cook, Elizabeth Silverberg, was a true fighter

Open this photo in gallery Elizabeth Silverberg. Abramovitch, Elana/Courtesy of the Family

Elizabeth Silverberg: Survivor. Advisor. Cook. Matriarch. Born March 13, 1928, in Aknaszlatina, Czechoslovakia; died Nov. 22, 2018, in Toronto; of cancer; aged 90.

Elizabeth Silverberg was a fiercely loving and strong matriarch with an exceptional wit and sense of humour, even in the toughest times.

She was almost 16 when she and her family were transported to Auschwitz in early 1944. Upon arrival, they were divided into two lines. As the third youngest of 10 children, she had a vivid memory of following her mother and younger siblings in the left line, before her mother pushed her into the right line. Elizabeth was deeply saddened, but later realized that her mother understood the right line meant avoiding the gas chambers. It was the last time she saw her mother, father, oldest sister and younger siblings, who all perished in the camps.

After spending two months in Auschwitz, Elizabeth was transferred to other labour camps before going to Bergen-Belsen in Germany. Here, she was part of a burial squad where she carried corpses to mass graves. She suffered from typhus for nearly two weeks just before liberation in 1945, and would spend two years in a displaced persons camp before immigrating to Canada.

On her way to Halifax in 1948, Elizabeth met several women on the ship. They called themselves Ship Sisters, and helped each other survive the voyage. They stayed friends long after docking in Canada.

Elizabeth settled in Toronto and signed up for English classes at Harbord Collegiate. Here she met Leo, whose skills as a tailor helped him survive the Holocaust as he sewed uniforms for the Germans before escaping and hiding with the partisans. At the end of every class, students presented something they learned in English. During one presentation, Leo asked Elizabeth for her number.

They married in 1950, saving diligently to purchase a home, and when their children, Peter, Jacqueline and Barbara, arrived they continued saving to ensure the children could attend university. Both orphaned as young children, Elizabeth and Leo were exceptional parents who created a loving, safe home. Elizabeth was fiercely dedicated to her children and gave tough love to ensure that they were hard-working.

Elizabeth was known for her cabbage rolls, slow-cooked cholent, latkes and potato kugel. Her grandchildren loved her cinnamon cake and challah. But if anyone tried to make one of her recipes, Elizabeth always pointed out errors before admitting it was actually pretty good. She didn’t give compliments out easily.

Elizabeth was also very traditional – she told her grandchildren that “men see love through the stomach” and would poke fun at their shorter hemlines – noting how the dress looked more like a belt. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She loved to say, “if I had known how fabulous grandchildren could be, I would have had them first.”

When Leo died suddenly in 1996, Elizabeth moved to a condo then a retirement residence for her last few years. Despite her illnesses, she was a true fighter and would always try to humour the doctors and nurses, joking that she had used more than her fair share of nine lives.

In her final days, Elizabeth was surrounded by family. The nurses and security guards eventually gave up trying to limit our numbers, and just helped find us more chairs. On her final night, Elizabeth’s whole family was by her side.

Elana Abramovitch is Elizabeth’s granddaughter.

