Holocaust survivor Margo Engel loved to live in the moment and play to escape her past

Open this photo in gallery Margo Engel. Handout

Margo Engel: Matriarch. Crocheter. Volunteer. Holocaust survivor. Born Dec. 19, 1924, in Frankfurt, Germany; died June 30, 2020, in Toronto, of pancreatitis; aged 95.

Margo Engel’s life was defined by loss and survival. She lived through unimaginable experiences and she wore them on her face, a mask that oftentimes made it difficult for her to see the happiness that was available to her. Her life story had many holes – unspoken stories that were intentionally untold. She remained silent about her past mostly; it required a lot of patience and keen listening to extract these stories. But when you were in her presence, she had an endless capacity for warmth and love.

Margo grew up in an affluent Jewish home in Frankfurt. Her mother suffered from mental illness and her father was largely absent during her formative years, committing suicide after the war. She was largely brought up by a nanny, and as soon as she was old enough, took on the role of mother to her own mother. In 1940, Margo and her older sister Ruth were given fake identification papers so that they could be hidden. Ruth took the papers. But since their mother, Rena, had already been taken to Westerbork transit camp, 16-year-old Margo did not, in the hope that she would reconnect with her mother. She felt that her mother would not survive without her. Nine months later, Margo was taken by the Nazis and the train she boarded did end up in Westerbork, where her mother was being held. Margo protected Rena, and this sense of protection remained with her always. Margo’s happiest place was taking care of others, nurturing them, even if it was at the sacrifice of herself.

Story continues below advertisement

When she got off the train in Westerbork, she recognized Robby Engel, from a failed blind date several months past in Frankfurt. However, the incompatibilities faded away as she saw a friendly face. Margo and Robby got engaged in the transit camp with the hope of marrying after the war.

After a few months, Margo and Rena were put on a train destined for Auschwitz but taken off the train at the last moment before it left. Margo would tell this story as if this occurred by divine providence, and she and Rena lived through the remainder of the war at Terezin concentration camp.

After the war, Margo and Robby found each other and married in Amsterdam in 1945. It was the first Jewish wedding in Amsterdam after the war. They later had two children, Renee and Evelyn, and immigrated to Montreal in 1951.

As a mother, and later a grandmother, play was an escape from her thoughts and her history. Time stood still when she played with us. As a child, I never had enough of it. She nurtured and surrounded her children with a fierce love. As a grandmother, she played like no one’s business. It didn’t matter the game – Monopoly, dolls, store – she got on the floor for hours. It allowed her to focus on the gifts she had been given, her three grandchildren.

Margo spent her life mingling with the border of life and death. As a young girl in Terezin she made coffins, and later in life, she spent her days volunteering at the Baycrest Hospital on the Palliative Care Unit crocheting blankets for the homeless and hats for premature babies. She helped families and patients make the transition between life and death. These families always remarked on her patience and grace. Margo sat with patients for hours when family members went home. She was not morbid but had a hyper-awareness of the fragility of life.

Tamara Stieber is Margo’s granddaughter.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Story continues below advertisement

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide