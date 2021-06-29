How to get your feet summer ready

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Life

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

How to get your feet summer ready

Ciara Rickard
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Chiropodist Emily Stock, pictured at East Toronto Foot Care, shares expert advice for getting your feet summer ready.

Lucy Lu/The Globe and Mail

It’s probably safe to say that after months and months of being neglected and stuffed into thick socks and boots, our feet are not at their most photogenic. And with professional pedicures tricky to get thanks to limited salon capacity, many of us will have to take matters – dry skin, callused heels and naked toes – into our own hands.

Don’t know a foot file from a foot scrub? We’ve asked the experts for a step-by-step DIY guide to prepping your feet for sandal season. Spa music optional.

Step one: Soak and exfoliate

Fill your bathtub or a basin with some warm water, pop your feet in and sit back and relax for 20 minutes while your skin and nails soften up a bit. After that, you’re ready to exfoliate.

Story continues below advertisement

Using a grainy scrub, scrub both the soles and the tops of your feet, says Vanessa Fernandes, a certified master pedicurist and medical aesthetics instructor at George Brown College in Toronto.

“You definitely want to get rid of the cumulative dead skin cells,” she explains. “This will allow whatever creams you apply afterwards to penetrate better.”

Step two: Clip and file

Once you’ve rinsed and dried your feet, tackle the nails while they’re still soft. Leeanne Colley, nail artist and owner of Tips Nail Bar in Toronto, recommends using toenail clippers with a straight edge.

“When clippers have a rounded edge, you’ll tend to cut the centre of your toenail shorter than the outside, and then you end up with a jagged toenail that’s really hard to file down,” she explains.

“Also, cutting nails straight across and keeping the corners where they are really helps prevent ingrown toenails.”

Once you’ve got that basic shape, file the nails in one direction until you have a smooth, even edge.

Step three: Smooth and buff

When they’re neglected, cuticles have a tendency to start making their way up the nail. So if you haven’t stayed on top of your cuticle care through the winter (and, really, who has?), use an orangewood stick to gently push them back.

Story continues below advertisement

“My biggest tip for really clean cuticles is to push them back and then use a buffer to smooth out the toenail and the dry skin around it,” says Colley. However, she adds, don’t be overzealous with your cuticle control.

“Our cuticles are actually a barrier for bacteria, so clipping dead cuticle skin can be dangerous if you overdo it.”

Buffing the surface of the nail will help give it a smoother look – a base coat will also help fill in some of those ridges – but, again, don’t overdo it.

“A lot of the time, ridges are hereditary, and there’s really nothing you can do about that,” says Colley.

“Over-buffing them will actually weaken the nail, so don’t try to smooth them out completely. If you start removing that top layer of ridges, you’ll end up with splitting at the tips of your nails.”

Step four: Tackle those calluses

Here’s the part where you give your arm a bit of a workout: filing down hard skin.

Story continues below advertisement

“Callus is that yellow, thickened skin that people tend to build up at pressure points,” says Fernandes.

“Depending on how they walk, they may find that certain bony structures will develop that extra padding. File it down a little bit, but never to the point where the skin is pink.”

Fernandes also notes that while there are tools – like blades and scalpels – available for aggressively removing that skin, you should never do that yourself.

“Leave that in the hands of a professional,” she says.

Step five: Moisturize

Now it’s time to soften the skin. Have a pair of flip-flops or slippers handy so you don’t go sliding all over the place afterward and apply a moisturizer that’s designed to penetrate the thick skin of the feet.

“We generally look for ingredients that are really good hydrators – like urea, for instance,” says Fernandes.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s used in a lot of foot-care products because it holds in moisture for a long time. A lot of people tend to gravitate toward really thick salves, like Vaseline, but that can actually impede the way skin functions.”

Step six: Polish

The final touch is nail polish. To start, Fernandes recommends using nail polish remover or acetone to degrease and dehydrate the nails so the polish adheres better. Next, apply a base coat to protect the nail and help prevent discolouring before going in with two coats of your colour polish.

“You might want a detailing brush for fixing mistakes,” adds Fernandes.

“Pour a little nail polish remover into the cap, dip the brush in and clean up your mistakes as you go.”

Finish with a topcoat and, if you don’t have time to sit and let your nails dry properly, spritz on a quick-drying spray, which will help evaporate some of the ingredients in the polish so it dries a bit faster.

Step seven: Paint on a trending polish

Colley, whose salon is renowned for beautiful nail art, says that people will be going for “bright, bold shades” this summer.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re talking really bright hot pinks and fuchsias,” she says.

“I’ve also been seeing a lot of really beautiful bright oranges that are not quite a regular primary shade of orange, but something more along the lines of a brick red, but bolder. Turquoise is always a huge shade for summer, and this year will be no exception.”

As a finishing touch, Colley is also a big fan of cuticle oil.

“It’s a great way to give your nails a finished look,” she says. “Even if your manicure is two weeks old, apply some cuticle oil and it will refresh it.”

But don’t leave that polish on too long, says Emily Stock, a chiropodist at East Toronto Foot Care. She recommends keeping it on for no more than three or four weeks at a stretch and then letting your nails go au naturel for about a week.

“Something a lot of chiropodists wish more people knew is the importance of giving your toenails a break from nail polish,” says Stock.

Story continues below advertisement

The issues it causes – like brittle nails and yellowing – will eventually resolve as the nail grows out, but, says Stock, “you’re increasing your risk of picking up things like nail fungus because the nail has been compromised.”

She also says there are some foot issues that a simple pedicure won’t solve, so it’s best to see the experts.

“For things like ingrown toenails and cracked heels, you really should be having those treated in a medical setting, like a chiropodist or podiatrist office.”

If you’ve developed a wart or two over the winter, that’s another reason to pay a professional a visit, as soon as possible. The longer you leave them, Stock says, the harder it is to treat; putting it off for a few months could mean the difference between the wart being resolved in one or two visits versus eight visits.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies