How to get your feet summer ready

Chiropodist Emily Stock, pictured at East Toronto Foot Care, shares expert advice for getting your feet summer ready.

It’s probably safe to say that after months and months of being neglected and stuffed into thick socks and boots, our feet are not at their most photogenic. And with professional pedicures tricky to get thanks to limited salon capacity, many of us will have to take matters – dry skin, callused heels and naked toes – into our own hands.

Don’t know a foot file from a foot scrub? We’ve asked the experts for a step-by-step DIY guide to prepping your feet for sandal season. Spa music optional.

Step one: Soak and exfoliate

Fill your bathtub or a basin with some warm water, pop your feet in and sit back and relax for 20 minutes while your skin and nails soften up a bit. After that, you’re ready to exfoliate.

Using a grainy scrub, scrub both the soles and the tops of your feet, says Vanessa Fernandes, a certified master pedicurist and medical aesthetics instructor at George Brown College in Toronto.

“You definitely want to get rid of the cumulative dead skin cells,” she explains. “This will allow whatever creams you apply afterwards to penetrate better.”

Step two: Clip and file

Once you’ve rinsed and dried your feet, tackle the nails while they’re still soft. Leeanne Colley, nail artist and owner of Tips Nail Bar in Toronto, recommends using toenail clippers with a straight edge.

“When clippers have a rounded edge, you’ll tend to cut the centre of your toenail shorter than the outside, and then you end up with a jagged toenail that’s really hard to file down,” she explains.

“Also, cutting nails straight across and keeping the corners where they are really helps prevent ingrown toenails.”

Once you’ve got that basic shape, file the nails in one direction until you have a smooth, even edge.

Step three: Smooth and buff

When they’re neglected, cuticles have a tendency to start making their way up the nail. So if you haven’t stayed on top of your cuticle care through the winter (and, really, who has?), use an orangewood stick to gently push them back.

“My biggest tip for really clean cuticles is to push them back and then use a buffer to smooth out the toenail and the dry skin around it,” says Colley. However, she adds, don’t be overzealous with your cuticle control.

“Our cuticles are actually a barrier for bacteria, so clipping dead cuticle skin can be dangerous if you overdo it.”

Buffing the surface of the nail will help give it a smoother look – a base coat will also help fill in some of those ridges – but, again, don’t overdo it.

“A lot of the time, ridges are hereditary, and there’s really nothing you can do about that,” says Colley.

“Over-buffing them will actually weaken the nail, so don’t try to smooth them out completely. If you start removing that top layer of ridges, you’ll end up with splitting at the tips of your nails.”

Step four: Tackle those calluses

Here’s the part where you give your arm a bit of a workout: filing down hard skin.

“Callus is that yellow, thickened skin that people tend to build up at pressure points,” says Fernandes.

“Depending on how they walk, they may find that certain bony structures will develop that extra padding. File it down a little bit, but never to the point where the skin is pink.”

Fernandes also notes that while there are tools – like blades and scalpels – available for aggressively removing that skin, you should never do that yourself.

“Leave that in the hands of a professional,” she says.

Step five: Moisturize

Now it’s time to soften the skin. Have a pair of flip-flops or slippers handy so you don’t go sliding all over the place afterward and apply a moisturizer that’s designed to penetrate the thick skin of the feet.

“We generally look for ingredients that are really good hydrators – like urea, for instance,” says Fernandes.

“It’s used in a lot of foot-care products because it holds in moisture for a long time. A lot of people tend to gravitate toward really thick salves, like Vaseline, but that can actually impede the way skin functions.”

Step six: Polish

The final touch is nail polish. To start, Fernandes recommends using nail polish remover or acetone to degrease and dehydrate the nails so the polish adheres better. Next, apply a base coat to protect the nail and help prevent discolouring before going in with two coats of your colour polish.

“You might want a detailing brush for fixing mistakes,” adds Fernandes.

“Pour a little nail polish remover into the cap, dip the brush in and clean up your mistakes as you go.”

Finish with a topcoat and, if you don’t have time to sit and let your nails dry properly, spritz on a quick-drying spray, which will help evaporate some of the ingredients in the polish so it dries a bit faster.

Step seven: Paint on a trending polish

Colley, whose salon is renowned for beautiful nail art, says that people will be going for “bright, bold shades” this summer.

“We’re talking really bright hot pinks and fuchsias,” she says.

“I’ve also been seeing a lot of really beautiful bright oranges that are not quite a regular primary shade of orange, but something more along the lines of a brick red, but bolder. Turquoise is always a huge shade for summer, and this year will be no exception.”

As a finishing touch, Colley is also a big fan of cuticle oil.

“It’s a great way to give your nails a finished look,” she says. “Even if your manicure is two weeks old, apply some cuticle oil and it will refresh it.”

But don’t leave that polish on too long, says Emily Stock, a chiropodist at East Toronto Foot Care. She recommends keeping it on for no more than three or four weeks at a stretch and then letting your nails go au naturel for about a week.

“Something a lot of chiropodists wish more people knew is the importance of giving your toenails a break from nail polish,” says Stock.

The issues it causes – like brittle nails and yellowing – will eventually resolve as the nail grows out, but, says Stock, “you’re increasing your risk of picking up things like nail fungus because the nail has been compromised.”

She also says there are some foot issues that a simple pedicure won’t solve, so it’s best to see the experts.

“For things like ingrown toenails and cracked heels, you really should be having those treated in a medical setting, like a chiropodist or podiatrist office.”

If you’ve developed a wart or two over the winter, that’s another reason to pay a professional a visit, as soon as possible. The longer you leave them, Stock says, the harder it is to treat; putting it off for a few months could mean the difference between the wart being resolved in one or two visits versus eight visits.