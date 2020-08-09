Hugo Alvarado fled Chile, but Saskatoon welcomed him for life

Open this photo in gallery Hugo Alvarado. Courtesy of family

Hugo Alvarado: Refugee. Artist. Mentor. Humanitarian. Born July 16, 1948 in Santiago, Chile; died May 23, 2020, while awaiting double lung transplant, in Edmonton; aged 71.

The young man boarding an Air Canada flight in Santiago, Chile, in 1976, spoke no English. Still, he understood when the captain said, “Mr. Alvarado, welcome to Canada,” as other passengers applauded and cheered.

By international law, once aboard a Canadian aircraft, Hugo Alvarado had entered the country. The embassy personnel encircling him for protection could now disperse, and a nun from the convent where Hugo had been hidden for several weeks managed to toss him a bag containing $5 Canadian, clean underwear, toothpaste and a toothbrush.

Story continues below advertisement

Three years earlier, Hugo was held with thousands of others in Chile’s national stadium, following the brutal 1973 military coup. Hugo’s work in the Chilean Ministry of Agriculture led to his detention. Tens of thousands were interrogated, tortured, imprisoned and systematically killed. Escaping after three years’ imprisonment, Hugo made it to a Catholic Church. Priests and nuns risked their lives to save his until Canada agreed to accept him as a political refugee.

Upon arrival in Toronto, Hugo was asked where he wanted to go. When he said he knew nothing about Canada, the immigration officer pointed to a map and suggested Hugo pick a spot. Hugo put his finger on what he said looked like “the middle of Canada.”

“That’s Saskatoon,” the officer said.

While Hugo’s selection was by chance, his decision to remain in Saskatoon was by choice. Caring people helped him find work and shelter. He quickly decided this community would be his home and that he would do what he could to help others.

After art classes at the University of Saskatchewan, Hugo became a professional artist at 30, painting vibrant cityscapes and landscapes, still lifes and figures. He sought to use his art to lift up others and started a number of gallery collectives over the years and co-founded the Prairie Sculptors’ Association. He taught adult art classes, encouraging students to find their own style. “There are no prima donnas in my class, including me,” he told them.

Hugo was a passionate, loving and gentle man who wore his heart on his sleeve. He was a master at relating stories, in many of which heartfelt emotion was not far from the surface. The combination of his choking up slightly and heavy Spanish accent could make him difficult to follow, but everyone knew Hugo’s stories always ended with the message: “Do good and be kind.”

He said his parents would be proud of the life and Canadian family he established. A first marriage to Sharon, a fellow student he met while learning English at community college, produced two sons, Ricardo and Jose.

Story continues below advertisement

In the early 1990s, Hugo met Julie at a small gallery where she worked as a picture framer. During their 26 years together, they raised two daughters, Raquel and Paloma.

Hugo always proudly updated friends on the activities of his four children as they established their lives. And his family learned to live with the fact that, immersed in painting, he was often late or missed appointments altogether.

Hugo never stopped creating art or “paying it forward.” He co-founded Artists Against Hunger in 1991, helped raise money for the Saskatoon Crisis Nursery, local theatre and countless community organizations and relief efforts. In recognition of his contributions, he was named CTV Saskatoon’s Citizen of the Year in 2017.

“He never said no when asked for help,” friend Don Greer noted.

Canada’s warm welcome to a refugee made our country richer and stronger.

Eric Cline is Hugo’s friend.

Story continues below advertisement

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go online to tgam.ca/livesguide