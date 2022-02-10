Fay Karp: Mother. Nurse. Traveller. Connector. Born April 21, 1946, in Regina, Sask.; died Nov. 2, 2021, in Kelowna, B.C., of cancer; aged 75.

Fay Karp was a mobile spirit. Leaving southern Saskatchewan was her first step, even if only to Winnipeg, where she started her career in nursing. By 1971, Fay’s first husband had died, she needed a break from nursing and she translated grief into determination not to hold back in pursuing what life offered. Fay and Linda, a high school buddy, sailed for Liverpool, England on the Empress of Canada. Fay was dancing with the captain before they reached port and soon afterward, the young women burned their return tickets in a trash bin in London. There was too much left to do.

Nursing at the Canadian Forces Base in Lahr, Germany, Fay one day visited a ski chalet in Villars, Switzerland, where she encountered Joe Karp, whom she eventually married. Joe was a reason to rendezvous a year later at Lake Louise in Alberta, and the year after that back in Switzerland. Fay, meanwhile, ran a YWCA camp on Salt Spring Island in B.C. In June, 1973, she bought a VW van and headed across Canada – all the way to Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Only Fay, her friends agreed, would ship a van to Europe just because she might need it over there. Joe and Fay used the van for a chalet laundry business in Verbier, Switzerland, and to motor through southern Europe as far as Morocco.

By the late 1970s, Fay and Joe had settled in Kelowna where Fay worked as a pediatric nurse. Fay’s siblings have photos of her face-to-face with her nieces and nephews, murmuring, no doubt, “Welcome to the world, sweetie. See you for Happy Hour in a few years.” Fay and Joe hosted countless cocktail hours, dinners, campground soirees, pool parties, bridge games, cooking bees and holiday gatherings.

Fay and Joe raised a daughter, Allyson, in Kelowna, B.C. Fay loved her unconditionally, supporting her daughter when she struggled in high school after a car accident and when she took a break from postsecondary to travel abroad. Years later, Fay would stay up late with Allyson’s husband, Avkash, sipping Don Julio, their choice for fine tequila. Her grandchildren, Aasha and Aydan, loved watching the birds at her feeder and walking downtown with Fay to shop for new books.

Fay’s storage systems could be chaotic but she was generous with her time, pocketbook and love. Visiting her brother in his student days, Fay would take him to the grocery store to stock up on basic supplies. When a sister and her groom-to-be couldn’t afford rings, Fay bought them a pair. If no one had ever given you roses, chances are Fay would be the first. If you needed wheels, Fay would turn over the keys to her Westphalia, her Duster, her Sebring convertible. At Christmas, well, no seasonal trinket was off-limits when Fay was shopping.

Later in her career, Fay completed a nursing degree from the University of Victoria and a Master’s degree in Advanced Nursing from Deakin University in Australia. She joined the Faculty of Nursing at UBC Okanagan and found the true blend of her skills and passions while taking groups of student nurses to Ghana and Zambia. Fay’s life-long expertise at socializing worked wonders: She would sit down, talk, build relationships, get things done face to face. To the Zambians, this 70-year-old so willing to be hands-on at the bedside was a marvel. Prof. Fay, they called her, with deep respect. Back home, family and friends could see the joy in her eyes when she spoke of her work in Africa.

Of course, Fay’s dogs over the years – the golden retrievers Bonzer, Finnegan and Sheleighly, and Chai, the West Highland terrier – had already figured her out.

Gerry Hill is Fay’s brother.

