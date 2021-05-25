In Canada, Hilde Pyka hung on to German traditions that reminded her of home

Open this photo in gallery Hildegard Pyka. Courtesy of family

Hildegard Pyka. Matriarch. Opera lover. Kaffee klatcher. Baker. Born Dec. 30, 1922, in Friedland, Germany; died Oct. 25, 2020, in London, Ont., of natural causes; aged 97.

Food was scarce as Hildegard Krause grew up. She lived in southeast Germany in one room with her parents, grandmother, brother and sister. She particularly disliked Wassersuppe, water soup with dried chunks of bread. Her father enticed her to eat it by adding cocoa and explaining that it was actually chocolate soup.

When she turned 14, Hilde started work at a factory – and lasted one day. She had bigger dreams. When she was invited to work in a bakery in Berlin, she seized the opportunity. She dreamed of a future filled with art, music and culture.

Her dreams, like those of countless others, were shattered by the Second World War. At the war’s end, Red Army soldiers occupied Berlin. Hilde narrowly escaped with her life after she was run over by a Russian truck. After her release from the hospital, she discovered some dried egg white hidden in the bombed-out walls of the bakery where she worked. She survived by selling meringues in the ruins of the cafe. Her partner in this project was a Russian soldier called Eugen. He sat with her as she baked through the night and offered her food cut into tiny pieces since she was recovering from a broken jaw. When Eugen had to return to Russia, she carried his picture with her until the day she died.

Hilde eventually reunited with her family, who had been expelled from their original home (now part of Poland) and had settled as refugees in northern Germany – once again in one room.

She met a handsome soldier called Franciszek Pyka, who had fought for the Free Polish army. He brought Hilde’s mother black-market coffee and a piglet. He was invited for Christmas. Soon after, Franz and Hilde moved to England and got married. Franz found work as a tailor. They then moved to Canada, hoping to provide opportunities for their daughters, Gina and Veronica, and for the children that followed in Canada: Ursula, Frank and Joan.

They worked hard. Franz in the carpet business and then in real estate; Hilde cleaned houses and then worked for a catering company. They bought a house in London, Ont., and eventually, with the support of their grown children, a small cabin in Bayfield, Ont. Some of Hilde’s happiest moments were around the campfire drinking vodka and Wink with Franz and her sister and brother-in-law visiting from England.

Hilde delighted in recordings of Madame Butterfly and the theatre. She recited Goethe and Schiller by heart. She was also an excellent baker, famous for her tortes and streuselkuchen. When offered a slice of cake from a commercial bakery, she would take a small bite, purse her lips: “It could be better.”

Traditions were important to Hilde. They were a connection to her past and the country she so loved. She served rouladen, dumplings, sauerbraten and red cabbage. Meals ended with schnapps, preferably served in a crystal shot glass. On Christmas Eve, her children entered the darkened living room to discover candles on the tree and presents under it. In later years, it was also a tradition for her to give each male in the family identical socks, usually bought on sale in multipacks. One year, her son-in-law remarked that she could open a sock store. Hilde made it clear that there would be no more socks for him.

As her grandchildren got older, she bought them their favourite taco chips and gave them money for ice cream or beer. Hilde’s days were also brightened by Hunsie, her canary. She liked to sing along, and a succession of Hunsies kept her company, especially after Franz died.

At a future date, Hilde’s ashes will be taken to Berlin – the city that left her traumatized and also introduced her to a world of art and culture.

Gina Petty is Hilde’s daughter.

