In her 100th year, Ruby Hicks’s stories poured out like precious, unopened gifts

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Life

Register
AdChoices
Lives Lived

In her 100th year, Ruby Hicks’s stories poured out like precious, unopened gifts

Maurice Switzer
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ruby Hicks.

Courtesy of family

Ruby Hicks: Centenarian. Matriarch. Hard worker. Wordsmith. Born May 20, 1919, in Cobourg, Ont.; died May 15, 2020, in Peterborough, Ont., of old age; aged 100.

On the one hand I was pleased that my mother, while celebrating her 100th Christmas, could beat me fair and square in a game of Scrabble. At the same time, it was unnerving that she couldn’t remember playing the game half an hour later.

But the gurus of many belief systems profess that the best lives are those spent fretting about neither the past nor the future. For the most part, my mother was living in the moment.

Story continues below advertisement

Her preferred memories were ones involving her family. And so I began taking notes as I learned details about her long life, these stories I accepted like precious, previously unopened gifts.

Ruby was the youngest of 13 children born to former Alderville First Nation Chief Moses Muskrat Marsden and Nellie Orma Franklin, and when she died she was that community’s oldest member. She was the only member of the seven Williams Treaty First Nations who was alive when the treaty came into effect in 1923 and who was still living when a settlement was reached in 2018.

Ruby was also the only one of her siblings who was born in a hospital. She grew up in Lakefield, Ont., after her parents left the reserve around 1920.

Her first paying job was as a babysitter for the village’s Anglican church minister. She worked for the next 50 years, including stints as a seamstress in a garment factory in Toronto, where she married Harold Switzer, a Jewish cab driver. She insisted that she loved him, but not his passion for placing bets on horses, and brought their son Maurice back to Lakefield to live with her parents.

Ruby got a job measuring draperies at a Peterborough furniture store, and later worked on production lines at Outboard Marine Corporation and the Canadian General Electric Company. She recalled giving her parents $5 of her $12 weekly earnings for room and board so she and her son could live with them in a fieldstone house that had no central heating, running water or indoor plumbing. She paid another $3 for weekly bus fare to work.

Several years later, Ruby, Maurice and her second husband, Art – a Royal Navy veteran to whom she had been introduced by a Toronto neighbour – moved into a little house within sight of her parents’ home. Their family endured for more than 30 years until Art’s premature death from a heart attack at their kitchen table. The couple had been active members of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 77, which conferred an honorary lifetime membership on Ruby in recognition of hundreds of hours of volunteer work.

Her respect for veterans began during visits to read to wounded veterans in Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital after the Second World War.

Story continues below advertisement

During her last few months, Ruby frequently reminisced about her parents, and how her mother nursed her through life-threatening childhood diphtheria.

She always anticipated news about her grandson Adin’s family, including the birth of her great-great-granddaughter Adeline, whom she never got to hold because of restrictions imposed by the pandemic. She smiled broadly when shown photos of the baby.

Ruby never ever forgot about the really important things in her life.

Maurice Switzer is Ruby’s son.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies