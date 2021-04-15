In her 40-year struggle with cancer, laughter was Nancy Tarek’s favourite medicine

Open this photo in gallery Nancy Tarek. Courtesy of family

Nancy Jane Smith Tarek: Nurse. Wife. Singer. Medical pioneer. Born Aug. 7, 1953, in Ottawa; died Nov. 17, 2020, in Oakville, Ont., of leukemia; aged 67.

Nancy Tarek was one of those rare people who made friends easily but even more rare was her ability to keep friendships throughout her life. And those friends held onto Nancy just as fiercely. She was loyal, with an infectious smile, a wicked sense of humour and always up for an adventure. Laughter was her medicine of choice.

Nancy always wanted to be a nurse. She was in the last graduating class from the Toronto General Hospital in 1974, and then attended York University where she achieved a BA. Ironically, she began her career as a pediatric oncology nurse but had to cut it short when she herself was diagnosed with cancer at 26.

She did not let her illness define her. Told that her life expectancy would be no more than five years, her courage and strength took over. In 1982, she chose to work with children at a local children’s aid society, supervising the care of foster children who required medical attention. And Nancy became a pioneer in the field of bone marrow transplants, becoming the longest living bone-marrow recipient in Canada’s history after being part of the first group studied at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto.

Nancy and her husband Will met in the bookstore at York University while still undergrads. Will was smitten with Nancy and they married in October, 1978. He was her rock and support during their 42-year marriage.

Nancy and Will had no children but spoiled their nieces and nephew, especially on their sleepover visits. “Where else could you get Cheez Whiz and Kraft peanut butter on white bread without your mother hovering around,” her nieces Sarah and Jennifer remember fondly. They loved her to bits.

Nancy was an incredibly gifted musician. Growing up, her three siblings hated practising for their music lessons but Nancy completed her Grade 8 conservatory in voice. She was a gifted singer and requested soloist. She sang in choirs all her life, including the Circle of Harmony chorus in Oakville for more than 20 years.

Nancy could be stubborn. She was quite laid back until provoked, then watch out! But as quickly as her temper flared, it was gone, and this was the same temperament that sustained Nancy’s determination to survive.

When her health limited her activities, Nancy was always up for hearing stories of her friends’ lives, laughing with them at their misadventures with their dogs, partners and children. She became her younger sister’s birth coach and a strong support when her husband died from cancer.

Nancy also worked as a patient advocate and was honoured to sit next to Princess Margaret at a luncheon at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto. Her dilemma was what to wear. A new outfit was in order but her more pressing concern was how to make a proper curtsy and there was much practising and giggles to get that perfect.

There comes a time, however, when being sick takes more energy and stamina than is humanly possible. Nancy chose to die at home in a medically assisted death after a long battle with the complications that followed her transplant 40 years earlier. She was surrounded by her husband, her brother, her sister, her four nieces and friends.

Nancy was patient, she was kind, she was often upbeat despite her pain. She never complained – her glass was always half full.

Susan Wetmore and Wendy Smith Bilton are Nancy’s sisters. Anita Walters, Barb Marshall, and Karen Packer are Nancy’s friends.

