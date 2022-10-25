Caroline Cesta.Courtesy of family

Carolina Cesta: Pioneer. Mother. Volunteer. Pasta maker. Born Jan. 19, 1929, in Collelongo, Abruzzo, Italy; died May 14, 2022, in Toronto, of heart failure; aged 93.

During Carolina Pisegna’s early life in Italy, she had many roles: a water and wood carrier (as a child she was trained to carry objects on her head); a student (but only to Grade 2); a potato and wheat farmer; a construction labourer; a caregiver (for her siblings, Antonio, Maria and Felicetta).

Then, at 24, like so many village women in the 1950s, she was married by proxy and travelled to Naples to board a boat to Canada. Scared and horribly seasick, she has always said that those six days were the worst of her life. It was a big risk she took, hoping things would work out.

Carolina and her new husband, Fortunato Cesta, were amongst the first immigrants from Collelongo in Toronto, and subsequently sponsored many more family members.

At first, Carolina found life in Toronto difficult. Her first attempt at buying olive oil at the grocery store resulted in her bringing home a bottle of Palmolive dish soap since it had a picture of olives on it. It was hard to find a job but she soon found work in the textile industry. She proudly helped sew the first flag that flew on the top of the CN Tower.

Carolina only had one child, Tony. This was unusual as most Italian families were large. Luckily, she had 16 nephews and nieces for whom she could bake cookies around the holidays. In her lifetime she probably made enough fettuccine to wrap around the Earth a few times but her signature dish was lasagna, with carefully layered meat, egg, cheese and homemade sheets of pasta.

Carolina was a strict mother and aunt and did not have a lot of time to be nurturing since she often took overtime shifts. However, she was kind and generous when it counted the most. Her harsh temperament mellowed as she got older, but she remained thrifty and stubborn especially when it came to her care. She did not want to move into a retirement home because “it would cost too much.”

When Carolina was 57, her husband died. She grieved hard for one month and then went back to work at the flag factory. The distraction of work and the kindness of her many colleagues helped her through her loss. In this way, she was a role model for when tragedy strikes.

Her three grandchildren affectionally named her Neno. Carolyn, Bobby and Luciano lived next door to her for almost all of their childhood and teenage years. She took pleasure in watching them grow up and attended most major milestone events in their lives. Sunday lunch at her house was a family tradition as was the annual tomato sauce-making weekend where all hands were on deck to get through eight bushels of tomatoes. While not a fan of pets, once she realized Bobby’s dog loved her homemade meatballs, she became Scout’s biggest fan.

In her many decades as a widow, living alone in the house next to her son, Carolina kept active. After 37 years of work, she spent 23 years as a volunteer at an Italian nursing home. She dressed up for every occasion – the more sequins the better – and was a bit of a party animal. She led the conga line at her nephew’s wedding in Italy just three years ago. Her faith and church meant so much to her. At times, she would go to church two or three times a day, rotating through the four Catholic churches in her neighbourhood. Churchgoing may even have been her secret to a long life. In addition to the spiritual and social aspects, she got a lot of exercise by walking up and down a steep hill to get there.

Carolina’s mind was sharp as pins, right up until the end. She lived fearlessly with her deep faith in God. Always cautious, but not afraid to act.

Tony Cesta is Carolina’s son; Carolyn, Bobby and Luciano Cesta are her grandchildren.

