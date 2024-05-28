In our digital-first era, luxury concierge services are booming

Open this photo in gallery: Hotel chains are now offering concierge services through their apps, while luxury condominiums are providing similar services to residents to help with everything from laundry to concert tickets.Alvarez/Getty Images

In March, Prince William made headlines in the United Kingdom for hiring a full-time valet. Previously reluctant to take on such close personal staff, increased work duties have left the 41-year-old with far less time on his hands and this new recruit will likely focus on dressing the Prince for his various royal appearances and caring for his clothing and accessories. While most of us do not have ceremonial dress protocol to navigate, the services of a personal concierge are becoming increasingly accessible to the non-royal. Whether through bespoke in-person programs or AI-powered smartphone apps, it’s never been easier to ask Jeeves.

Alex Parker-Larkin, a London-based trainer and consultant in luxury hospitality, explains that the main duties of a valet are to aid their employer with anything they require. “It could be that you need to begin with a wake-up call, bringing their morning cup of tea to them, propping up their pillows, drawing a bath or choosing clothes for the day depending on what their activities are,” she says, adding that anticipating needs is critical, as is discretion. “You’re sort of their right-hand man or lady.”

Those who don’t have a castle to call home can nevertheless take advantage of similar support, and in fact many are. Concierge services are on the rise due to a growing demand among affluent, time-strapped individuals searching for premium services that are personalized to their lifestyles.

In more modest households, personal concierge duties typically skew more toward taking care of the day-to-day when one is short on time, although shopping and styling can of course be arranged. “Imagine a personal assistant on contract. We’re there to basically take care of what they need done,” says Tina Iaquinta, founder and CEO of Modern Concierge, a Toronto-based concierge service.

For a monthly fee, her members have access to services like buying gifts and cards, making travel arrangements, getting groceries and taking cars to the mechanic. Modern Concierge also caters to visiting celebrities who need on-the-ground support while they’re in Toronto. “We work with high-net-worth individuals who are work-hard, play-hard, and they just don’t have a lot of time to themselves,” Iaquinta says.

Beyond mundane tasks like restocking your stationery supply, Iaquinta says part of the appeal of concierge services is that it can open doors to exclusive experiences, like a table at a fully booked restaurant, sourcing a bottle of rare tequila or arranging a meet-and-greet with a celebrity. It’s something Iaquinta says is popular with Millennial-aged clients who are seeking out those one-of-a-kind moments and generally prefer spending their money on experiences rather than on things or even saving for retirement.

“If you want Taylor Swift tickets – no problem. Obviously, they’re not cheap, but we have access to things like backstage passes and direct access to celebrities,” Iaquinta says, adding that she can often get her clients into invite-only events like private concerts and golf courses, fashion shows and Oscar parties. “I don’t have the science behind this, but I feel like the younger generation is much more about enjoying life.”

My own first experience tapping into a top-notch concierge service was at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Manhattan where, like magic, the concierge tracked down tickets to a preview of a Broadway performance before it had opened to the public. Indeed, the hospitality world is renowned for co-ordinating these types of once-in-a-lifetime experiences when you’re on unfamiliar turf.

Back at home, some high-end condominium developments are bridging that gap, making hotel-style concierges and their invaluable connections available to condo residents. At the Bentley Residences Miami, scheduled for completion in 2027, an on-site concierge service supports residents with everything from laundry, child care and dog walking services to personal chefs, car washing, alterations and personal trainers.

Some traditional hotel concierge services are tapping into apps and AI to cater to guests’ whims. “Through the Hilton Honours App, guests can connect with our guest services team 24/7 via text messaging,” says Greg MacNeil, hotel manager at Hilton Toronto. “This platform enables guests to ask questions any time, with our managers and team members available to respond promptly.”

He explains that, in recent years, there’s been a notable shift in guest preferences toward text-based communication, whether it’s to arrange transportation, book a tour or simply ask a question. “In a society dominated by technology, leaning into these kinds of services offers reassurance, making guests feel at ease knowing that assistance is just a text away,” he adds. It’s consumer behaviour that’s in step with the latest Hilton trend report, which found that 80 per cent of global travellers surveyed prioritize the ability to book their entire trip online.

Apps are also connecting users to personal concierge and time-management services that were once only available through a personal assistant. On the work front, there’s Motion, an app-based AI assistant that offers task and product management through automated scheduling and planning, claiming to make its users 137 per cent more productive.

And once the work day is done, there’s the subscription-based concierge app Perfect, which focuses on taking on the chores of daily life. For an annual fee, Perfect members can request round-the-clock assistance with travel arrangements, ticketing and reservations, day-to-day services or access to exclusive events, some of which have recently included the Cannes Film Festival, a Gran Turismo supercar road trip along the Adriatic coast and personalized Valentine’s Day packages.

Perfect will even help co-ordinate your dream marriage proposal – a service fit for a queen and her king.