Faith Dickinson, a fifteen-year-old from Peterborough, Ont., has scored an invitation. She is one of 1,200 members of the public invited to the grounds of Windsor Castle to celebrate the marriage. She met both Harry and his older brother William when she received the Diana Award in London last spring for setting up the charity Cuddles for Cancer when she was nine years old. The non-profit organization makes fleece blankets for cancer patients and soldiers living with PTSD.