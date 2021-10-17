In tense situations, David Burkinshaw saw the humour that others missed

Open this photo in gallery David Burkinshaw. Courtesy of family

David Burkinshaw: Son. Brother. Conversationalist. Friend. Born Jan. 17, 1963, in Red Deer, Alta; died March 28, 2021, in Calgary, of heart failure; aged 58.

Raised in Red Deer, Alta., David grew up with a small-town outlook that permeated his life. He loved conversation, especially about politics, but had a healthy skepticism about politicians. He did not take himself too seriously and made friends easily. His sense of irony was reflected in easygoing humour. In a world of bloated egos, he was a welcome change of pace.

He could be shy, especially with strangers. Yet, anyone who considered him unsociable should have been at his Sunday church socials. Coffee in hand, still in his winter coat, he would show up in the parish hall. For someone who was often reserved, he could really work a room, catching up with friends while judiciously sampling the cookies on offer.

In recent years, he lived alone in a tiny studio in downtown Calgary that some would consider cramped. Still, he had everything he needed, cooked simple meals and had easy access to public transit, which was a lifeline. For someone who didn’t drive, David covered a lot of ground. He relied heavily on transit to get around, even in the dead of winter, yet rarely missed meetings or appointments.

For many years, he struggled with diabetes, lung disease and schizophrenia. He had a lot on his plate, but he rarely complained or asked why he’d been dealt this hand. David seemed to accept the good and the bad with equanimity. His outlook might have been helped by his faith. A devout Catholic, he was active in prayer groups and in volunteering for parish events.

David was a gentle soul but disliked having his routines disturbed, especially meals. If you called within 45 minutes of mealtime, you were going to voicemail, no question.

More than most, he was jarred by the cacophony of parties. Sometimes, after less than an hour, it was not unusual to see him making a quiet exit through a side door just when others felt a party was hitting its peak. And yet he enjoyed conversation. After supper, he would call friends to talk politics, usually American politics. David would often open with, “Why did Trump fire so-and-so?” which served as a good starting point for long discussions. In politics, David found a kind of comic relief that could not easily be found elsewhere.

In the last few years, David weathered some heavy losses. His brother Dan died in 2012, then his father died in 2016. About that time, a family he had grown close to left the province, leaving another hole in his life.

David was philosophical, accepting the inevitable, as well as the failings of others, without judgment. He seemed to know intuitively when a friend was kidding himself and could sense the faintest whiff of rationalization in an otherwise strong argument.

But he could be stubborn, especially if his recollection of events differed from yours. Like many people, he did not concede a point easily and viewed any such concession as a personal defeat.

And yet he was rarely flustered or angry. It took a lot to ruffle his feathers. Behaviour that would infuriate others would typically see David just raise his eyebrows.

He had a loving family, and sometimes joked that he could count on celebrating two Christmases each year: one with his Mom and remaining siblings: Phillip, Debbie, Laura and Michelle in Red Deer, and a second, smaller gathering in Calgary with friends.

David was a good friend. Should a buddy become sick, he would call regularly to check in or just to talk politics or movies. And in tense situations, he could see the humour that others missed. David offered a welcome voice in dark times.

Jim Mahony is David’s close friend.

