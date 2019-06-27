Irene Brown could hold her own at Scrabble in her 101st year

Open this photo in gallery Irene Florence Brown. Courtesy of the Family

Irene Florence Brown: Matriarch. Realtor. Blonde. Intelligent. Born Oct. 4, 1916, in Oshawa, Ont.; died May 1, 2019, in Oshawa, of complications from a stroke; aged 102.

Florence Irene Branton (“Irene”) was born in between an older (Clifford “Kip”) and younger (Pete) brother, and she felt her mother always preferred "the boys.” An athletic and strong student who particularly enjoyed outdoorsy endeavours, she loved to skate, play tennis and go downhill skiing – a sport in which she broke her leg as a newlywed. She lived through the stock-market crash of 1929 and the Great Depression, and these events had a big impact on her, as anyone who saw the stockpile of dry goods in her basement could testify.

She met her beloved Bert at a dance, where she and he were the tagalongs to friends who were dating. They married in 1937, and had a girl and two boys; Betty came before Ted, and James arrived much much later. She was always proud beyond words of all her children. In fact, she might have been the poster child for a lack of parenting objectivity. Irene’s kids could do no wrong, and everyone who crossed her path knew it. Betty, Ted and James, even at 47, 60 and 70, were her babies.

Irene was an attractive, whip-smart and social mate for Bert. Long before it was in vogue for women to work outside the home, she became a realtor in her 40s to help support their family. She was famous for giving young couples new washers and dryers when they were buying their first home.

Open this photo in gallery Florence Irene Branton sits with Albert Jackson Brown in 1936, the year before they were married. Courtesy of the Family

Opinionated but warm, Irene was rarely without an applicable Bible story if you had a challenge. She could also be sharp-tongued, and more than once openly questioned the functionality of her speedometer when a police officer stopped her for speeding. This was usually followed up by a query about the value of seat belts (they wrinkled your outfit).

She was one hell of a Scrabble player, still holding her own in her 101st year. She was also the quintessential lady, always groomed and dressed professionally, even if she was just to go grocery shopping. She was a natural blonde who blissfully slid into a lovely silver grey.

The passing of Bert (at the age of 69) and then Betty (at 47) left her soul weakened and battered, but she was a firecracker most of her life. Those of us who knew and loved her wouldn’t have had it any other way.

In the last decade, she leaned on her granddaughter Kathy to make sure she had regular hair and nail appointments, and that her favourite outfits were ready to go. Kathy was Gram’s “girl on the ground,” and when news came that Irene had a stroke, it was Kathy who held her hand and played her favourite hymns as the rest of the family travelled to say goodbye.

Every time I walk outside and the weather is particularly lovely, Irene’s favourite phrase enters my mind: “This is the day that the Lord hath made, I will rejoice and be glad in it.” Every time I witness a lack of kindness, I recall her stressing it was the one thing the world universally needed more of. Irene gave our family the gifts of gratitude and grace, amongst so many others.

Karen Holland is Irene’s eldest grandchild.

