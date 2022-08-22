Patrick Edward CroweCourtesy of family

Patrick Edward Crowe: Policeman. Metallurgist. Company man. News junkie. Born Nov. 7, 1927, at Park House, Clonlara, County Clare, Ireland; died July 5, 2022, in Sudbury, Ont., of heart failure; aged 94.

Pat Crowe grew up in a once-elegant country house that was a relic of the landed gentry of the previous century, with its sunken servant passages, an orchard, tennis courts and dairy farm. From his chilly bedroom, the young boy looked out at the distant city lights of Limerick, dreaming of life elsewhere.

In the Depression, Pat and his brothers led cattle to market and too often walked them back home again when no buyers could be found. One day, with the bailiff at the gate ready to repossess the furniture, Pat was sent out by his mother with a fistful of banknotes, contributing in no minor way to a lifelong, visceral dread of debt.

After the war, Ireland still provided recruits for the British Mandate Government of Palestine police force. Pat served for a year in Haifa and Jerusalem before departing when the state of Israel was declared. He next joined the London Metropolitan Police. Here he learned to drive with the gentlemanly courtesies of a bygone road culture, absorbing a lifelong predilection for small cars, comical for a six-foot-tall man.

With Britain still suffering from wartime austerity, Pat decided to try Canada to send money home to his family. He landed at Quebec City in May 1955 before heading to Sudbury. He spent 30 years working for the International Nickel Company, a dedicated employee dispatched repeatedly to set up new operations in Thompson, Man., and Sirocco, Indonesia.

In 1966, he married Bernice Haluschak (a nurse whom he had met on a blind date), with the reception at the local hotel which his mother-in-law (the proprietor) catered. Pat bought the booze. The newlyweds honeymooned in unexotic Thunder Bay and later had one son, Christopher Patrick.

Pat Crowe in his London Metropolitan Police uniform, circa 1949.Courtesy of family

Pat was fond of his mother-in-law, a brusque, Ukrainian matron. When he got off graveyard shift, she would cook his breakfast and he would fall asleep on her chesterfield as she watched soap operas, vexing her with police-style cross-examination about the characters and plotlines.

Knowing his son was plagued with a nervous disposition Pat enjoyed teasing him, shouting “No brakes! No brakes!” as his VW Beetle crested the top of a harrowing hill while watching the expression on the terrified boy’s face. In addition to his curious sense of humour, Pat also tried to instill his own compassionate nature and a sense of humbleness in his protegé – a lifelong challenge.

When Pat’s sister came to visit in 1979, she could see that he had made himself indispensable to his now Irish-Ukrainian family composed of siblings, cousins and adopted relatives from many cultures – so typical in a city of recent immigrants.

In 2008, Pat accompanied his son to the Haifa Film Festival – a business trip that coincided with the 60th anniversary of the Israeli state. When his connection to the country became known, Pat became the focus of much attention, even presented to president Shimon Peres, who exclaimed, “We were shooting at you back then!”

“Well, you missed! And I’m back,” Pat retorted to the amusement of his hosts, who escorted him to every Irish pub in Tel Aviv to experience the wonder of Hebrew-speaking Irishmen.

In retirement, Pat was often only barely visible behind the many daily newspapers that he annotated extensively, leaving no doubt from where he derived his opinions. Pat was well known as a gentleman, considerate, kind, quick with his wit and wallet; he was simultaneously demonstrative of the best of the Irish while refreshingly unsentimental about his homeland. But he always drank very strong tea, made in the cup with two tea bags, with sugar and cream.

When he returned to Ireland for his last visit, he stopped at the family farm, which had seen little upkeep. As he waded through waist-high weeds, Pat was overwhelmed by the contrast. Only the chimneys and TV aerial gave any indication of what was concealed beneath the verdure. The monkey tree alone in front unchanged, confirmed this really was his childhood home.

“How time changes everything” is all he could say.

Patrick Crowe is Pat’s son.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go online to tgam.ca/livesguide