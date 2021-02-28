Jim Falco liked to hold your hand, and never let it go

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of family

James (Jim) Vincent Falco: Farmer. Entrepreneur. Father. Hand-holder. Born Oct. 24, 1922, in Grassie, Ont.; died Oct. 26, 2020, in Dundas, Ont., of a stroke; aged 98.

Most people who met Jim Falco know he was a hand-holder. Whether with a family member, friend or someone he just met, he often held their hand when he was speaking to them. It was his way of showing that he was fully listening. And he was. At gatherings, friends would joke about how it was sometimes hard to speak to someone else as he would just keep holding their hand. No doubt he was also sharing some advice, which he freely gave whether you asked for it or not; usually, it was really good advice. And almost every conversation ended with him saying thank you.

Jim was the eldest son among 12 children of Sicilian immigrants. He ended his education in Grade 8 to support the family cheese business. From there, he led a family partnership in two businesses, Ontario Rendering Co. Ltd. and Dundas Valley Foods, where his dedication and ingenuity created a successful and supportive work culture.

He always said, “Do it once right or not at all.” When he was just starting his business, consultants advised Jim to buy a boiler, but when it was delivered, they said it was too big. Jim’s reason was simple: “We aren’t planning for the next five years but for the next 30.”

Jim met Joyce Brook, the love of his life, at a Valentine’s Day dance in Hamilton in 1955. Together, they danced the night away. Five months later, they were married and for the next 65 years, they mesmerized onlookers with their ability to move in tandem with ease and grace – both on the dance floor and through life.

In 1961, their growing family settled on a hobby farm in Lynden, Ont. Jim and Joyce provided their eight children and later, their grandchildren, many opportunities to play and learn. Every night and often with one of the kids, Jim would take food scraps and warmed up milk out to the wild barn cats. This ritual went on for years with eventually his grandchildren accompanying “grandpa moo-moo” on the mission.

Despite a curtailed formal education, Jim was a lifelong learner who seemed to be a doctor, lawyer, chemist, engineer, chef and musician. He got a laptop for his 75th birthday, a violin at 80, travelled to the Arctic at 83 and took lessons to brush up his Italian at 85 before heading on a family trip to Sicily.

Jim made people feel special by letting them know they mattered. He nourished the hearts and souls of family and friends with goodies from his kitchen. Into his 90s, he made ricotta and Sicilian farmhouse cheese that he aged with a good rubbing of both black and hot pepper.

Jim and Joyce sold the farm in 2004 and moved into a condo in Dundas, Ont., where they held onto a little bit of farm life with plenty of basil and tomatoes growing in their patio garden.

During Jim’s last few days, he looked at his hands, rubbing them together. “Are you having pain?” his daughter asked.

“They are so old,” he said.

“But think of all the wonderful things they have done, like holding mom’s hand, dancing with your newborn child, changing too many diapers, making tomato sauce, fishing and cheese-making and playing the harmonica. So many things, Dad!”

He sat quietly then whispered, “and milking the cows.”

Even near the end, he showed his endearing sense of humour and love by holding his family’s hands in his, letting them know he was guided by his faith and that there was no need to worry. He had lived a good, long life.

Elizabeth Falco and Barbara Falco Kazemi are James’s daughters.

