Throughout the Y2K era, as chatroom messages and e-mails began to supplant in-person interactions, experts warned of the erosion of our social fabric. In the 2000 book Bowling Alone, author Robert D. Putnam reported that, although more Americans were bowling, memberships in communal bowling leagues had dropped. He also found that, over all, people belonged to fewer organizations, knew their neighbours less, and met with friends and family less frequently.

Contrary to those early aught worries, postpandemic membership-based organizations are making a comeback, despite our increased reliance on Zoom. After a few years of social distancing, we are seeking out new ways of connecting and reimagining what it means to belong by joining groups that build community through positive and mindful in-person experiences.

While private members’ clubs have long been synonymous with exclusivity and elitism, this new wave of social organizations is throwing out the rulebook to woo the next generation of members by creating spaces where the atmosphere is informal, the rules are relaxed and the focus is on experiencing face time, in real life, which is arguably a modern luxury.

A sense of belonging is defined by psychologists as a basic need, meaning it is as essential as love, safety and other physiological needs like food and shelter. For many, the periods of intense isolation during the pandemic ignited an equally intense desire for personal connection.

“People craved getting back to this community feel,” says Sandrine Balthazard, the founder of Le Parloir Caves Privées, a private wine club in Montreal with an initiation fee and annual membership dues of $1,500. “Ultimately, we’re social animals. We need to gather; we need to get together. I think preserving this type of opportunity for community, in whichever form that it takes, is essential and very positive for society.”

At Le Parloir, Balthazard fosters an environment where her members and their guests can come together to have fun with wine and share their curiosity about tasting notes and varietals – sans judgment.

“It was really important to me to create a space where people felt safe, whatever their level of expertise or knowledge, and to really go back to what wine is for me – the opportunity to get together,” Balthazard says, pointing out that the wine world can be technical and somewhat inaccessible.

When creating a welcoming space, a common starting point is in the design, whether that’s the physical space itself, the brand identity or any digital add-ons, like an app or social-media presence. With its exposed brick walls and loft-like atmosphere, Le Parloir has a contemporary feel, including a cheeky neon sign, tailor-made for TikTok, that reads, “Enjoy the wine you’re with.”

At Belleville, Ont.’s Black Bear Ridge Resort, Carlo Colacci, the interior designer behind the Drake General Store, was tapped to put an art-forward twist on the classic golf-clubhouse aesthetic. Upon arriving, you will be greeted by a cheery, Instagram-friendly mural of a bear by Canadian artist BirdO, who has previously worked with the likes of Louis Vuitton and John Fluevog.

This playful visual signals Black Bear Ridge’s mission of taking some of the formality out of golf as it finds new players like Macklemore, the thirtysomething rapper who founded the golf-apparel line Bogey Boys after taking up the sport in 2018.

“The air of pretention is a something that is a negative for most in our generation,” says Alex Sharpe, the resort’s president and managing partner, who has been golfing since childhood. “We’re trying to take the best of the game of golf – honour, discipline, there’s so many great things about it – but remove a lot of the airs and the intimidation factor that can deter people from the game.”

A nine-hole executive short course, any day of the week, is $30, and for regular golfers, there’s a menu of memberships to match various budgets.

A different game with nary an intimidation factor is pickleball; its ease of play and core social component has found a rapidly growing fanbase at all ages. At Fairgrounds Public Racket Club in Toronto, which opened in August, pickleball has given co-founder Drummond Munro a way to share his love of racquet sports outside the traditional clubs.

“There’s memberships, there’s waitlists in some scenarios, there’s fees, there’s dress codes. It’s just inaccessible,” he says. “But if you’ve ever been a part of one, you understand there’s a really strong community and social connection that’s based around a love for these sports.”

Fairgrounds member David Whyte, CEO and co-founder of financial technology company Irwin, is very familiar with that immediate sense of belonging, having travelled the world playing competitive tennis in his teens. “The fact that Fairgrounds is bringing a fun and light experience to racquet sports, competitions, everything like that, is really refreshing,” he says.

With plans to open more locations across the GTA and eventually the country, Fairgrounds caters to the increased interest Munro sees in seeking out activities that promote physical and emotional wellness. “We’re really seeing this new generation where people have an appreciation for things that aren’t entirely based around drinking and benefit them both physically and mentally,” he says. Playing costs $10 a person per hour, which is far less than a night out.

Taking an intentional approach to emotional connection is Othership, a 3000-square-foot bathhouse that specializes in contrast therapy via a sauna and ice-bath circuit. Located in a former nightclub in Toronto’s Entertainment District, Othership includes a custom-designed sauna that can seat up to 50 people on stadium-style seating, four private ice baths and a tea room. It offers guided classes, free flows and socials (on Fridays and Saturdays, Othership is open until 1 a.m.).

“We really wanted to create these shared experiences that are healthy, and you’re participating in a new form of wellness entertainment, which we felt was totally missing and encourages you to connect with others,” explains Emily Bent, Othership’s co-founder and head of product and brand experience.

Although drop-in sessions are available, as well as an app filled with breathwork exercises that can be done pretty much anywhere, Bent says that the membership program, which starts at $45 a month, has helped to build the thriving community that the founders had envisioned: a group of guests who visit regularly, make friends within the space and are able to maximize the health benefits of the water circuit.

“A membership creates a mindset shift between, ‘this is a spa and I’m going to drop in once or twice a year and have a cool experience,’ or, it’s actually part of my weekly routine, I’m going to go regularly and go down this path of creating these new behaviours and healthy habits and also meet this healthy community along the way,” Bent says.

Toronto designer, artist and model David Taylor says that his regular visits to Othership support his interest in mental health, wellness and sobriety, and that having a membership has fostered more consistency in his journey. “Othership gives me the opportunity to connect to others and explore higher consciousness in that space,” he says.

Taking a cold plunge at a downtown water circuit may seem worlds away from kicking back at a 20th-century bowling alley, but to anyone who lived through Y2K, it will come as no surprise that one of the most enjoyable aspects of Othership is that it’s a phone-free zone.

“Not having your phone is honestly just such a magic wand of the space,” Bent says. “You’re actually able to connect with the people around you.”

