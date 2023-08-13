Open this photo in gallery: Joseph LeventhalCourtesy of family

Joseph Isaac Leventhal: Artist. Physician. Veteran. Storyteller. Born July 17, 1920, in Toronto, died Feb. 4, 2023, of congestive heart failure; aged 102.

Joey Leventhal was the third of five children, living a hardscrabble childhood in Toronto’s Kensington Market as his family moved frequently to keep ahead of the rent collector. He often told the story of being sent off to camp for a week thanks to a local charity, and upon his return, he discovered that his parents had moved to another house. During the Depression, he covered the holes in his shoes with cardboard and fought bullies in the back alleys. Despite his small stature, he had a muscular build and became a semi-professional boxer as a young man.

Joey’s talent for drawing was recognized early and after attending Harbord Collegiate, he received a scholarship to study at the Ontario College of Art (now OCAD University) under Group of Seven member Arthur Lismer. (Throughout his life, Joey would continue to paint in realist and impressionist styles. In later years, he loved to paint his family members.)

During the Second World War, Joey served for five years as a pilot and bombing instructor in the RCAF. He was based in Trenton, Ont., and travelled to different bases in Quebec and Nova Scotia. In one training exercise, he recalled dropping a smoke bomb by mistake on a barn, setting it on fire, and having to write a letter of apology to King George VI.

In 1940 Joey met Rita Shapiro, who worked in her father’s restaurant across the street from the drugstore where Joey was employed. They began dating and she became the love of his life. When he signed up for military service, he asked her to wait for him. They married in 1946.

For his entire life, Joseph was devoted equally to his scientific passion as well as his artistic passion. Due to his family’s limited financial means, when Joey’s eldest brother began medical school, the entire family had to scrape by to support him. Later in life, when the RCAF offered to pay for Joey’s schooling, he chose medicine over art in order to provide a stable career.

He studied medicine at the University of Toronto, receiving his degree in 1950, and established a family medicine practice in Weston, Ont. Rita managed the office and handled the accounts while he treated patients. He borrowed money from his parents-in-law to buy a car, as at that time, doctors did house calls.

Joey and Rita had two children, Ian and Susan. As a father, Joey was a perfectionist and wanted to elevate his children through as many experiences as he could provide. Perhaps it was his background as a boy who grew up during the Depression with cardboard in his shoes.

Over his career, he delivered 3,000 babies and he was proud to showcase their photos on the walls of his office. He volunteered at Toronto’s Baycrest Centre in geriatric medicine and was on staff at three other hospitals while maintaining his family practice. There was never downtime.

He retired from his medical practice at 78, but after two weeks he was bored and got a job at a sports medicine clinic, where he worked until he was 92.

Joey took great pleasure in reading poems he’d written to mark the milestones of his family, which included five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He sent poems, personalized paintings and jokes in the mail – he always made you aware he was thinking of you. Joey also always shared a “joke of the day.” (For example: As you get older three things happen. The first is your memory goes, and I can’t remember the other two!) No matter what the conversation was about, it had to include a joke and you had usually heard this joke many times before.

Joey’s secret to his long life was staying active and engaged until the very end. He also made sure every conversation ended with laughter.

Ian Leventhal is Joseph’s son, Natalie Leventhal is Joseph’s granddaughter. Joanne Culley is a member of the family.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go online to tgam.ca/livesguide