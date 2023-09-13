Open this photo in gallery: Paul GrescoeCourtesy of family

Paul Alan George Grescoe: Journalist. Author. Father. GrandPaul. Born Dec. 14, 1939, in Winnipeg; died March 12, 2023, in North Vancouver, after a stroke; aged 83.

Paul Grescoe was enterprising, prolific and curious. Most of all, though, he was interested. Interested in what other people had to say; interested in the world around him; interested in his children and, eventually, his grandsons, and exactly what they were up to.

Being interested is a rarer quality than you might think. It was especially rare in the dour, “you-mind-your-own-business, I’ll-mind-mine” Canada, still quite British, into which Paul was born. His parents were immigrants from what is now Ukraine, and he grew up in the wake of three older sisters, in a music-filled house on Winnipeg’s Lansdowne Avenue. Paul worked as a teenaged reporter and later as a staff editor for the Canadian Press, the Brandon Sun and the Winnipeg Tribune. At 20, he founded the short-lived but successful Preview, which he was pretty sure was Canada’s first TV listings guide.

While working at the Hamilton Spectator Paul was introduced to Audrey Patterson. One day, after finishing an assignment, Audrey said, “Which one of you guys will buy me a drink?” As Paul told it, he was the first to respond – with alacrity. And as Audrey recalls, he set the tone for their courtship by asking questions about her instead of talking about himself.

They married in 1963, and Paul took on editing jobs for the Canadian Press. The following year, they took a freighter to England; but Paul’s connections on Fleet Street proved to be fleeting and they returned to Canada. By the time Taras, their son, was born in Toronto in 1966, Paul was on his way to becoming one of the nation’s top freelance writers. The family then moved to British Columbia, where Paul set up a CP bureau; and adopted Lara. After a short-lived attempt to settle in the suburbs of Toronto, the family returned to Vancouver to settle.

Paul was a born raconteur, and boy, did he have stories to tell. He stayed for a week at the Chelsea Hotel in New York where Leonard Cohen entertained enthusiastically in the bedroom next to his. He toured with Johnny Cash, interviewed Eric Clapton and thrilled listeners with stories of covering the October Crisis in Montreal. He even took his preadolescent son on assignments, stirring his ambitions to become a writer.

With partner Ron Stern, Paul founded Vancouver Magazine and then moved his family to Alberta for a year to set up city magazines in Calgary and Edmonton.

In the 1980s, Paul wrote and published biographies of business people. He also created the Ukrainian-Canadian detective Dan Rudnicki, who in the novels Flesh Wound and Blood Vessel, solved cases in Vancouver. Rudnicki may have been Paul’s tough-guy alter-ego, a way of showing that he didn’t always take things at face value.

In 1994, Paul and Audrey moved to Bowen Island, B.C., where they continued to write and edit. They co-authored The Book of Letters, The Book of Love Letters and The Book of War Letters, which remain important collections of Canadian correspondence.

On an unseasonably cold Saturday morning, Paul drove into Snug Harbour to pick up a newspaper. After trudging up his snow-covered driveway, paper in hand, he suffered a stroke, his third. After 15 days, during which friends and family came to his bedside, he slipped away. A newsman to the end, he was cremated with a copy of The Globe and Mail tucked under one arm.

There were times – especially as a young man seeking my own road – that I found my dad’s curiosity a nuisance. When you talked to Paul, you were grilled; he had a knack for getting you to reveal your passions and motivations. Now that I’m a father, I miss the questioning; it was his way of expressing concern and love. In the end, I hope I internalized the lesson my dad conveyed by example: Always be interested.

Taras Grescoe is Paul Grescoe’s son.

