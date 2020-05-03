Judge James P. Felstiner had a law career with many ‘firsts’

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of family

James P. Felstiner: Judge. Chef. Photographer. Mentor. Born May 28, 1932, in New Rochelle, N.Y.; died Jan. 28, 2020, in Toronto, of complications from COPD; aged 87.

“Judge,” as he was known since his appointment to the Ontario Family Court in 1970, was a big man. He was tall and athletic in his youth, tall and slightly round in his middle age and a little less tall as he aged. His height was insignificant compared with the magnitude of his generosity and devotion to family, friends and the many young people he encountered during his life.

Jim grew up in New York but after the age of seven, he spent every summer at Camp Ahmek in Algonquin Park in Northern Ontario, eventually becoming a senior staff member. In a letter to his parents the summer after he graduated from Harvard Law School, he explained “my days are full; not full of achievements that can be measured by a dollar sign, but by the smile of a child’s face as I amuse him, or the further awakening of the mind as I help him to see the world.” I found this letter after his death, and recognized it as an articulation of what my father was most about.

Story continues below advertisement

Judge’s connection to his Canadian community was so strong that after law school, he chose to do his second graduate degree at the University of Toronto faculty of social work. He settled permanently in Toronto, and in 1963, Jim had a blind date with a tall, beautiful woman. Barbara shared his keen intellect, strong sense of family, love of travel and cooking; they married in 1964. Their wedding photos show them with enthusiastic smiles and anticipation for the 56 year partnership ahead.

Judge’s career had many “firsts.” After leaving law school, he had no interest in a conventional practice, so became the first Harvard law graduate to clerk in a juvenile court. After completing his degree in social work, he became Canada’s first street gang worker and provided support to young offenders in the pool halls and street corners where they congregated. Jim went on to become one of Canada’s youngest judges at the age of 32.

Jim and Barbara had three daughters: Kate, Caroline and Laura. There was always an open-door parenting policy. When Kate found herself at a party that got out of hand; after an emergency call home, Judge drove to the payphone where she waited with five nervous friends. Without reprimand, he took them all for a milkshake and a reassuring chat before dropping everyone safely home. He maintained this loving, light touch with his five grandchildren.

Throughout his life, Judge was a committed volunteer. He wore silly hats and sang songs with sick kids at Camp Oochigeas, he helped disadvantaged young people to attend summer camp and mentored elementary school children. Even when Judge could not walk without support, he worked as a volunteer photographer for the Evergreen Foundation in Toronto.

When his hearing and heath began to fail, Judge struggled as he lost his extraordinary ability to connect with people. But he never stopped reaching out; the week before he died, Judge had lunch with three men who he helped as marginalized teenagers. They thanked him for the compassion, humour and commitment he provided when they were most vulnerable.

Judge died suddenly but peacefully – surrounded by his family, singing together; his heart stopped when the song ended but all those who knew him are comforted knowing that the Judge’s tune of advocacy, commitment and love will carry on.

Kate Felstiner Lowe is Judge’s eldest daughter.

Story continues below advertisement

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go online to tgam.ca/livesguide