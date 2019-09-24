Kathryn McClure was always up for adventure - even kayaking at age 80

Open this photo in gallery Kathryn Hope McClure. Courtesy of the Family

Kathryn Hope McClure: Veteran. Social worker. Leader. Matriarch. Born Aug. 28, 1924, in Springhill, N.S.; died Feb. 11, 2019, in Ottawa, of kidney failure; aged 94.

The daughter of a coal miner and a homemaker, Kathryn Skinner grew up in River Hebert, N.S., with three sisters. She could be fearless in her quest for fun, like the time, at the age of 10, when she tied her toboggan to the back of a car without the driver’s knowledge, or when, at 80, she tried kayaking for the first time.

She was a great athlete: at 14, her softball team won the Maritime championship. At 18, and in search of adventure, Kathryn joined the Canadian Women’s Army Corps. She was too young to go overseas during the Second World War but she was recognized as a leader, and helped train officers before their deployment. During her service, Kathryn met educated women in leadership roles and this profoundly impacted her: She saw what her life could be like.

Story continues below advertisement

As a veteran, Kathryn was eligible for free postsecondary education. She went to Mount Allison University in 1947 and was the first in her family to attend university. She embraced the opportunity – her yearbook blurb notes, “Name almost any organization on the campus and you’ll find she has taken an active and interested part.”

While pursuing a master’s degree in social work at the University of Toronto, the Red Cross came looking for volunteers. Kathryn put her thesis on hold and travelled to Japan for one year where she helped counsel and support soldiers on leave from the Korean War.

In Toronto, Kathryn met William McClure. He had proposed before she left for Japan but she wasn’t ready. When she returned, he tried again and they were married in 1955.

Kathryn and Bill raised three daughters and a son. She was not a keen housekeeper – she would rather spend her time outside, playing tennis or running their businesses (a dog kennel and, later, a specialty book store). They shared a love of nature, and while she could name all the wildflowers in her woods, she would kill any houseplant that came into her possession. They enjoyed debating current issues and there were often lively discussions over the supper table.

Kathryn taught her children that their options were limitless but she expected them to make their own decisions and take responsibility for the results. She was a mentor to the young women who worked for her and those she met as a Girl Guide leader. She taught her guiders how to camp in winter and paddle a war canoe, but she also encouraged leadership, independence and intellectual curiosity.

When her children were young, Kathryn founded a study group and book club, which still meet with new members to this day. The mothers wanted intellectual stimulation, and met after their children had gone to bed. In the 1970s, when the women’s movement was gaining momentum, Kathryn and a friend attended a conference in Ottawa so that they could explain the key issues to their study group.

Kathryn was an optimist who found every day to be beautiful. Each year she said that the fall leaves were more splendid than ever before. She took great pleasure in the simple things: birds at her backyard feeder, spring wildflowers and overseeing her property’s maple-syrup production, which she and Bill began in 1966. This March, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren gathered to make the syrup. It was such a beautiful day.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Karen McClure and Alison Cumminger are Kathryn’s daughters.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide