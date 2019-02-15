Keep your brood occupied with our Family Day fun and games package

Printable colouring page
Find your colouring instrument of choice and print and colour in this drawing. Share photos of your finished page, or any shots of you playing the games below, on Instagram with the hashtag #globefunandgames.
Snakes and ladders and Oscars, oh my!
The Academy Awards and glamour go hand in hand. On Nathalie Atkinson’s Oscar-themed game board, Champagne spills and red carpet stairs replace snakes and ladders. We recommend downloading and printing it out using the poster setting on your home printer, then taping the sheets together. Time to get glam!
Family Day adventure game: Choose the itinerary for an epic trip to Canada’s north
Mia and Joey are about to set off on an adventure to Canada’s north with their parents. But exactly what happens on their vacation is up to you.
Quiz: Guess which country these foods and drinks originated in
Think you know where ice cream comes from? What about chicken pot pie? We bet the answers will surprise you.
Can you spot the differences?
Find 10 differences between these two photos. Answers are below – no cheating!
