Keep your brood occupied with our Family Day fun and games package

Snakes and ladders and Oscars, oh my!

Open this photo in gallery The Globe and Mail

The Academy Awards and glamour go hand in hand. On Nathalie Atkinson’s Oscar-themed game board, Champagne spills and red carpet stairs replace snakes and ladders. We recommend downloading and printing it out using the poster setting on your home printer, then taping the sheets together. Time to get glam!

Family Day adventure game: Choose the itinerary for an epic trip to Canada’s north

Open this photo in gallery Atsushi Sugimoto

Mia and Joey are about to set off on an adventure to Canada’s north with their parents. But exactly what happens on their vacation is up to you.

Quiz: Guess which country these foods and drinks originated in

Think you know where ice cream comes from? What about chicken pot pie? We bet the answers will surprise you.

Can you spot the differences?

Find 10 differences between these two photos. Answers are below – no cheating!

Open this photo in gallery The original photo of Fred Rizner in his favourite room at his home in Grafton, Ont. Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery Altered photo of the same room.

View answers 1. The left window ledge features a vase of flowers instead of a bowl of fruit. 2. One of the sofa cushions is now a Union Flag print. 3. A cat has replaced the dog on the couch. 4. The flowers on the coffee table are now purple. 5. A copy of The Globe and Mail newspaper has replaced the coffee-table book. 6. The lamp base is now turquoise. 7. The painting above the fireplace is different. 8. Vases have replaced the left statuette on the mantel. 9. A fire is now burning in the fireplace. 10. The ottoman is a new colour and shape.

