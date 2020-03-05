Ken McNeely’s wanderlust and many careers meant he was never bored and never boring

Open this photo in gallery Kenneth Hartley McNeely. Courtesy of family

Kenneth Hartley McNeely: Family man. Traveller. Genealogist. Intellectual. Born Nov. 25, 1932, in Russell, Man.; died Sept. 12, 2019, in Oro Station, Ont., of natural causes; aged 86.

Ken McNeely was the original Most Interesting Man in the World. From working in British Columbia mines as a teen to becoming the Asian Development Bank’s “Mr. Afghanistan” in the 1970s, with stints as a chemist, a professor and an extra in Chuck Norris movies, he lived so much and lived it well. He would have been uncomfortable with this description, and would have launched into stories about the really interesting people he met, including composers, doormen, priests and a DEA informant.

Ken’s childhood in Depression-era Manitoba was happy. His father kept his job and, as a result, aunts, uncles and cousins moved into the family home ensuring that there was always someone to play cards with or to go fishing. Ken’s public-school teachers were laid-off university professors who gave their intellectually gifted student the education of a lifetime, even helping him borrow books from the University of Toronto.

Ken finished high school, won a scholarship and began his BSc at Brandon University at the age of 15. This was followed by an MSc at the University of Toronto and a PhD at the University of Ottawa. In 1960, he won a year-long scholarship to study chemistry at Sapienza University in Rome, where he learned Italian and discovered la dolce vita, mohair sweaters and European sports cars.

Upon his return to Canada, Ken taught chemistry at the Royal Military College in Kingston, and then at St. Francis Xavier University. At a St. FX party, he met Helen Hammond, who soon became his partner in life and in adventure.

After their marriage in 1966, the couple moved to Jamaica, where Ken lectured at the University of the West Indies, and where their daughters Catherine and Elizabeth were born. Ken joined local caving clubs to map the country’s spectacular caves, and his caving stories entertained friends and family for the rest of his life. After Ken’s brief stints at CUSO and the Canadian International Development Agency in Ottawa, where the couple’s third child, Thomas, was born, the family relocated to the Philippines in 1977 when the Asian Development Bank offered Ken the job of his dreams.

Ken’s wanderlust was fuelled by a childhood passion for adventure fiction and stamp collecting, and he was thrilled when his first ADB assignment was to Afghanistan. He fell in love with the country and its people, and was considered to be the bank’s expert for years.

Haiti, Guyana, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Thailand, Laos … Ken’s work took him to many places, but there were also family holidays. These were on a tight budget, but the trips were endlessly fascinating because everything was worthy of interest. South Korea, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Kenya, Nepal, France, Ireland, Greece, Italy, Turkey – in each country there were many magical and frequently unpredictable adventures. Once, the after-dinner entertainment in Bangkok was watching the night-market dentist use an antique pedal-drill on his patient. A bus ride in Hong Kong led to an explanation of goitres (visible on one passenger) and iodine deficiency. While snorkelling in the Philippines, and a little stranded, he hailed a bangka, and learned how to skin the bats the fishermen had caught. On Coloane Island, viewing a bone of St. Francis Xavier led to a private viewing of boxes of bones from Christian martyrs. With Ken, adventure was always right around the corner.

Ken relentlessly shared his passion for genealogy and many an eye glazed over as he recounted the details of his family tree. As far as Ken was concerned, if he loved something, then everyone should love it.

He talked to his cats and drank Scotch, and argued with anyone, anywhere, about the merits of Canada.

Ken was never bored and never boring.

Catherine McNeely is Ken’s daughter.

