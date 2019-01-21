Kenneth Croney was scared by wartime service, but built a loving home for his family

Open this photo in gallery Kenneth Croney. The Globe and Mail

Kenneth Croney: Soldier. Engineer. Piper. Artist. Born Feb. 20, 1924, in Toronto; died June 29, 2018, in Markham, Ont., of a post-stroke illness; aged 94.

Ken Croney would grimly joke that, like the rich, he “toured” Holland and Italy – although he was an 18-year-old infantryman in the Canadian Army engaged in the liberation of Europe. Subsequent bouts with combat post-traumatic stress – nightmares, startled awakenings and a determined avoidance of war movies and television – revealed the invisible wounds he carried. He hated all forms of violence, and he considered any romantic depiction of combat to be corrupt. But the worst of times also became the best of times. Life is like that, he would note.

Ken met a Scottish lassie, his Thomasina, during a military leave in Dundee, Scotland, in 1944. He good-naturedl y needled Ina throughout 71 years of marriage that he was compelled to marry her after she intrepidly trailed him home to Canada after the war. Their youthful devotion never flagged, and after decades of marriage hand-holding in public never ceased. In 1948, Ken and Ina started their family: two sons and two daughters. Ken was an attentive and affectionate father. He rarely lost his temper, and the only targets of his ire were the neighborhood children who disrupted his perfect garden – he would shout them off his lawn.

Story continues below advertisement

Ken spent his career as a railroad man with Canadian Pacific, working as a fireman and engineer. When his train barrelled down the tracks behind the family home, Ken would blow the whistle as a big hello to his wife and kids. He was extremely clever with his hands, and he could independently build, wire, plumb and install complicated appliances – a source of deep enjoyment and pride. Even in old age, he was eager to help any neighbour with a project. Many recall waking to find their octogenarian neighbour in their driveway with his snowblower so that they could get to work on time.

Open this photo in gallery Ken Croney would grimly joke that, like the rich, he “toured” Holland and Italy – although he was an 18-year-old infantryman in the Canadian Army engaged in the liberation of Europe. The Globe and Mail

Ken and Ina loved to travel to the United States to visit their daughters and grandchildren, he was a great help with babysitting and home repairs. His son-in-law recalls one visit when he got a Sam’s Club membership card and flashed it like a passport, exuberantly crowing, “Now I’m an American!”

He retired at 62 and became a homesteader, taming a plot of Buckhorn’s bush in Ontario’s cottage country into a comfortable home with a yard full of marigolds and pansies. Visitors were greeted by the flags of Scotland, Canada or the U.S., showing their love for all three countries. Ken assumed that kind of patriotism was held by everyone – at 50 he even learned the bagpipes – but those flags also signalled the great price he and his comrades once paid for the right to fly them.

At 65, Ken, with Churchillian delight, painted landscapes and portraits for his family and friends. Alas, like many men of the greatest generation, Ken was never much for doctors, and when high-blood pressure threatened his health, he didn’t heed the warnings. The result was a massive stroke. The last five years were tough, but his smile would light up the room at the arrival of his beloved Thomasina and his granddaughters. Those girls were the light of his life.

Liz Croney is Ken’s daughter, Jim Clark is his son-in-law.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide