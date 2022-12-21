Kenneth Soohoon Lee.Jesse Perry

Kenneth Soohoon Lee: Engineer. Nurse. Adventurer. Volunteer. Born June 7, 1973, in Edmonton; died June 5, 2022, in Bella Coola, B.C., in a kayaking accident; aged 48.

“Beyond mountains are more mountains” is something Kenneth Lee liked to say. The phrase also described his own life and its challenges. What made Ken special was his blend of active kindness and adventure, and how he listened and cared for other people.

Growing up, he was dedicated and fully committed – in school, while studying music (first violin, then piano) or playing street hockey (and known for his unrelenting forecheck and backcheck). Ken was game for almost anything that his older brother proposed, even seeing who could drink the most water without going to the bathroom (he won). And he read voraciously – the local librarian noted that she had never seen anyone go through as many books as Ken.

In high school and his early university years, Ken began to experience severe depression. He underwent an arduous physical and mental recovery over several years, supported by the extraordinary efforts of his parents and many caregivers. He was able to move from the hospital to a care home and eventually back to live with his parents in his mid-20s.

Ken never let up on his second chance at life. He regained his strength and stability, relearning how to walk, and then returned to work, starting off by stocking shelves at the supermarket. He set goals. This included graduating with an engineering degree from the University of Calgary in 2002.

Once Ken took on a challenge, he made sure to complete it: He ran a marathon and became an Ironman finisher; he pursued outdoor adventures in the Rockies year-round. He also volunteered with Calgary Search and Rescue, the Alpine Club of Canada and the Victim Assistance Support Team, dedicating many hours and touching many people with his compassion.

He began travelling in 2006, beginning with a trip to his parents’ home country of South Korea, with his good friend Roger, to explore mountains across Asia and East Africa. But perhaps his most unique trip was in 2010: an overnight traverse across Calgary, dropping in to see friends along the way.

Ken was also an avid songwriter. In 2017, for Canada’s 150th, he was chosen to write a story for a local puppet theatre company to put on a play. The Gray Jay and the Magpie brought together his love of writing, the great outdoors and the underdog (or underbird in the case of the Canada jay).

Those who shared outdoor adventures with Ken learned about his meticulousness – he filled many spreadsheets and notebooks with near-microscopic handwriting to get things right. He was often the last to be ready to move on the mountain (“pfaffing” he called it), but often the most prepared. And no one complained when they ate the extra food that he had packed.

Ken at Hunlen Falls near Bella Coola in April.Aaron Snider

Ken did all this while working as an engineering consultant in Calgary. Following a layoff, he pivoted, aligning his career with his desire to help others. He went back to school as a mature student to become a nurse and graduated from the University of Calgary’s Faculty of Nursing in 2020. “As a nurse, I gain hints of the topography of peoples’ lives without knowing all the mountain passes they have gone through,” he once wrote.

Ken worked as a nurse in McLennan, in northern Alberta until the call of the mountains drew him away. In April 2022, prior to starting work at Bella Coola Hospital in British Columbia, Ken completed an epic 20-day ski traverse through the Monarch mountains with his friend Aaron. The trip was more than a year in the making and the challenge of a lifetime.

Though he would spend less than two months in Bella Coola, Ken made an immediate impact on his peers and within the community. When his family visited the town after his death, they were welcomed and supported by the Nuxalk community who held a healing ceremony in their longhouse.

Ken’s family and Jesse, who survived the kayaking accident, offered food that he loved into the fire: his mother’s kimbap, tortilla chips and salsa, and Bits & Bites. This way he could enjoy it with others they remembered on the other side.

David Lee is Ken’s brother.

