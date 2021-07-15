 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Life

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices
Lives Lived

Language teacher Michael Milhausen loved giving students real-life cultural experiences

Jane Leney
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Michael Milhausen.

Michael Milhausen: Teacher. Artist. Tour guide. Bon vivant. Born Sept. 29, 1946, in Kitchener, Ont.; died March 1, 2021, in Halifax, of chronic neuropathy and a broken heart; aged 74.

He spent his first months sleeping in a dresser drawer. Michael Milhausen was one of a set of twin boys and very small at birth. His parents lay him in a shoebox inside a dresser drawer and placed it near the fire to keep him warm. Sadly, his twin brother Peter failed to thrive. As the survivor, Michael said that it was because of this start in life that he felt grateful to be alive each day.

An extrovert and a natural mimic, he spoke beautiful French and Spanish. A career as a language teacher flowed naturally from this talent, but he was no ordinary classroom teacher. In 1998, he received the Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence. His aim was always to provide real-life cultural experiences for his students. To this end, for 18 years he organized all of the international exchanges for London high school students. During his lifetime he visited Europe 40 times, sometimes escorting language students and later accompanying school choirs and other groups to European destinations.

Story continues below advertisement

Post-university, Michael spent a year in Avignon, France, honing his skills in sketching and landscape painting. He rode through France and Spain on a moped and ran with the bulls in Pamplona. Soon after those adventures, he met his future wife, Jennifer, and they settled in London, Ont. Both were small in stature but large in personality and engaged in their community. Michael was a whirlwind as a polka dancer and always first to grab a jiving partner.

Sometimes it seemed as if Michael was always “on”: full of energy, with a trilling laugh that got him through any awkward moments. He also had a tendency to finish Jennifer’s sentences, to her chagrin. Surprisingly though, given his high energy, he was able to fall asleep anytime, anywhere, including on the city bus en route to work.

Jen and Michael had two children who benefited greatly from their parents’ embrace of different cultures. When Kate and Peter were young they spent one summer in France en famille and another in La Pocatière, Que. Both children are now functionally bilingual.

After retirement, Michael and Jennifer moved to a converted schoolhouse near Walter’s Falls, Ont. Not yet finished with language teaching, Michael hosted a weekly group of 10 or 12 local people who wished to improve their spoken Spanish. He joined the Walter’s Falls Group of Artists and began painting the rolling countryside and farmhouses nearby, and enjoyed participating in their annual exhibition.

Unbeknownst to the hundreds of students whose love of languages Michael fostered, he suffered for decades from an affliction labelled “chronic neuropathy.” No cure was available and the condition worsened over the years. In 2016, he and Jennifer moved to Nova Scotia to be closer to their son, Peter, and his family. Even then, when he was no longer able to sketch, Michael would admire the view of horses grazing outside their rural home near Mahone Bay, and exclaim “What a life!” Or sometimes “Ah, quelle vie!

In August of 2020, Jennifer died from cancer. Michael survived her for only seven months.

Jane Leney is Michael’s friend and former colleague.

Story continues below advertisement

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies