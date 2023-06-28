Open this photo in gallery: Laxmi KesavanPicasa/Courtesy of family

Laxmi Kesavan: Mother, grandmother, sports fan, chef extraordinaire. Born Sept. 8, 1936, in Mysore, India; died Nov. 30, 2022, in Bangalore, India, of cardiac arrest; aged 86.

Laxmi Kesavan may have been defined by her kindness and commitment to her family, but also for her sharp emotional intelligence, sense of humour and for creating a hub in Waterloo, Ont., that acted as a second home for her grandchildren and the extended Indo-Canadian community.

Laxmi (born Rajalakshmi Rajiyengar) spent her first 18 years in India before marrying Hiremagalur Krishnaswamy (H.K.) Kesavan in June, 1955, shortly before he left for the United States to complete his Ph.D at Michigan State. Laxmi and their firstborn daughter joined Kesavan in the summer of 1957 and hosted meals for other graduate students and their families, learning how to speak English during the process. The couple lived in Canada from 1960-1964, when he worked as an associate professor at the University of Waterloo, and welcomed their second daughter. After returning to India for four years while Kesavan continued his work as an electrical engineering professor, they returned to Waterloo permanently in 1968 with three daughters – Rohini, Anita, and infant Kalpana.

Laxmi believed it was imperative to assimilate into Canadian mainstream culture while maintaining a traditional Indian household. She forced her daughters to play sports, audition for plays and would convince Kesavan to attend the Stratford Festival yearly. Laxmi was a member of Waterloo’s East Indian Ladies Club, building a reputation as a cunning bridge player that was at odds with her otherwise cheerful demeanour. Laxmi would give up entire weekends, helping graduate students and their families find their footing in Canada, giving them pots and pans and helping them find Indian groceries.

Laxmi volunteered at different Waterloo public schools as a cafeteria aide, occasionally bringing along her grandchildren to silently observe, before renting a movie at Jumbo Video or going for ice cream at Dairy Queen.

While Kesevan finished his Ph.D. at Michigan State, Laxmi attended football games and later became an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills, Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Blue Jays. She was ready to provide sharp sports commentary on a moment’s notice and she may have been the only person to attend a Bills-Patriots game in a saree.

Laxmi was often defined by her persistence. When one of her daughters tested positive for COVID-19, she called 17 times before receiving confirmation that everything was going to be all right. Since she was renowned for generosity and curiosity, she also presented an impossible standard to live up to, both in academic and professional pursuits. No one wanted to let Laxmi down.

“Chinni,” a term of endearment, was something her family heard often. She gave them all the hugs they could ask for and was often caught slipping $20 bills into her grandchildren’s pockets. Called Amma, or mother, she became a co-conspirator in many of their schemes. She drove her children to hockey and baseball games on a moment’s notice, while barely seeing over the steering wheel. Laxmi never missed a high school or university graduation, often travelling great lengths across North America to facilitate these commitments.

Kesavan may have been celebrated for his academic brilliance but Amma was the emotionally intelligent anchor of the family. Christmas was celebrated with a gigantic tree in the living room, decorated to the nines and the best Indian food on the planet. One year, Amma shrieked gleefully upon realizing that there were more than 100 gifts for her children, grandchildren and in-laws.

Laxmi was proudly Canadian but she also carried a lifelong obligation to her family members in India. After Kesavan died in 2014, Laxmi lived in Mississauga with Anita and son-in-law Ramesh, where she spent most of her time watching the Bills, Blue Jays and keeping tabs on the lives of her grandchildren and helping to cook South Indian meals when company arrived.

Laxmi always found a way to pick our spirits up and it somehow never felt contrived, she had an innate ability to find the positives in life.

Arun Srinivasan is Laxmi’s grandson.

