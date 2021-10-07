Let it snow: Winter fashion for on and off the slopes

Open this photo in gallery Photography by Mark Binks

For her Miu Miu fall 2021 fashion show, Miuccia Prada took her models to the Dolomite Mountains where they stomped through the deep snow in quilted coats, furry mitts and colourful knit caps. The alpine collection was just the latest example of high-fashion houses looking to winter sports for inspiration. Ever since luxury skiwear label Moncler began collaborating with designers including Simone Rocha and Valentino’s Pier Paolo Piccioli on its fantastical Genius offshoot, runways have been bombarded with a blizzard of over-the-top cold-weather attire. This season’s highlighter puffers, statement sweaters and utilitarian footwear suggest we are nowhere near done with romanticizing the cold. For the foreseeable future, bundled up is the new black.

Overalls, jacket, turtleneck, price on request at Dior. Oakley ski goggles, $225, Carhartt toque, $24.99 at Sporting Life. Ralph Lauren socks, $14 at Simons. Moncler boots, $895 at Ssense.

Heron Preston jacket, $1,260, Sacai sweater, $1,100, Issey Miyake pants, $440 at Holt Renfrew. Turtleneck, $89 at Simons. Jacquemus headband, $105, socks, $55 at Ssense. Prada shoes, $1,220 at Harry Rosen.

Moncler jacket, $2,445, Jacquemus sweater, $530, socks, $55, Paul Smith trousers, $550 at Ssense. Sandro turtleneck, $340 at Hudson’s Bay. Levi’s sunglasses, $125 at Visual Click. Paul Smith boots, $525 at Harry Rosen.

Thom Browne coat, $2,610, sweater, $900, shirt, $570, Moncler trousers, $930 at Harry Rosen. Twik turtleneck, $29, socks, $10, Fracas x Simons boots, $525, mittens, $20 at Simons. Hat, $165 at The Cashmere Shop.

Missoni x Palm Angels sweater, $1,355, Moncler Boots, $895 at Ssense. Moncler trousers, $930 at Harry Rosen. Kangol hat, $97 at Hudson’s Bay. Le 31 balaclava, $125, gloves, $79 at Simons.

Jacket, snowpants, price on request at Gucci. Twik turtleneck, $21.95, Le 31 Hat, $35 at Simons. Carrera sunglasses, $200 at Edel Optics. Marion gloves, $85 at Hudson’s Bay. Paul Smith boots, $525 at Harry Rosen.

Moncler vest, $1,460, coat, $1,990 at Harry Rosen. Pam Perks and Mini sweater, $645, Ami trousers, $460 at Holt Renfrew. Balaclava, $295 at Simons. Jacquemus socks, $55 at Ssense.

DiorAlps jacket, sweater, skirt, hat, boots, price on request at Dior. Tights, $22 at Simons.

Sacai x Kaws jacket, $2,575, sweater, $1,515 at Holt Renfrew. Markoo stirrup pants, $190 through markoostudios.com. Oakley ski goggles, $225 at Sporting Life. Heirloom Hats balaclava, price on request through heirloomhats.com. Proenza Schouler boots, $1,035 at Hudson’s Bay. Socks, stylist’s own.

Nina Ricci coat, $1,795, skirt, $785, Jacquemus bag, $690 at Ssense. Maisie Wilen turtleneck, $375, Off White sunglasses, $525 at Holt Renfrew. Turtleneck, $89 at COS. Heirloom Hats head wrap, price on request through heirloomhats.com. Mittens, $20 at Simons. We Love Color tights, $15 through welovecolor.com. Marcoliani socks, $88 at The Cashmere Shop. Boots, $195 at Hunter.

Jacket, $1,090 at Moose Knuckles. Simone Rocha dress, $1,670 at The Room at Hudson’s Bay. Ruslan Baginskiy Hat, $300 at Holt Renfrew. Fransa colar, $25 at Simons. Leggings, $395 at The Cashmere Shop. Ralph Lauren socks, $14 at Simons. Prada Boots, $2,350 at Nordstrom.

Alexandre Vauthier coat, $4,545, Jacquemus sweater, $950 at The Room, Amina Muaddi x Wolford top, $740, Proenza Schouler boots, $1,050 at Hudson’s Bay. Bottega Veneta pants, $1,610 at Holt Renfrew. Heirloom Hats headscarf, price on request through heirloomhats.com. Carrera Sunglasses, $200 at Edel Optics.

DiorAlps ski suit, goggles, hat, boots, price on request at Dior. Turtleneck, $325 at The Cashmere Shop.

Sweater, leggings, hat, sunglasses, belt bag, boots, skis, price on request at Chanel.

Coat, shoes, price on request at Gucci. Sweater vest, $125, turtleneck, $89 at COS. Amina Muaddi x Wolford bodysuit, $1,010 at The Room at Hudson’s Bay. Miu Miu balaclava, $590 at Ssense. Socks, stylist’s own.

Styling by Georgia Groom. Makeup and hair by Sheri Stroh for Armani Beauty/Plutino Group. Set and prop styling by James Reiger. Models: Ali Morgan at Niwa Models, Eric Caldwell at Sutherland Models. Photo assistants: Jasmine Minstry, Levi Hodson. Styling assistants: Eyob Desalgne, Agata Pieniek.