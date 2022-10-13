Jennifer Zuccarini.Cibelle Levi/Handout

Since launching in 2012, Jennifer Zuccarini’s New York-based lingerie and loungewear label Fleur du Mal has found renown in offering a saucy selection of wearables with a fashion-forward twist. In addition to its extravagant foundation pieces and playful assortment of pyjamas, the brand also boasts a range of lacy boxer briefs and bodysuits. It also recently introduced new knitwear pieces to its provocative mix during New York Fashion Week in September.

While building a company on the premise of pleasure-centric empowerment, Zuccarini has also learned how to advocate for her own peace of mind; all while championing intimate and wide-reaching causes, especially when it comes to human rights and bodily autonomy. She is now set to receive the International Canadian Designer honour at this weekend’s Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards.

We caught up with her to find out how she carves out downtime while staying up-to-date.

I would imagine, especially at the start of Fleur du Mal’s business, that you were working constantly and probably didn’t – or couldn’t – prioritize downtime.

It’s changed a lot for me over the years. In the beginning, I was trying to grind away at as many hours as I could. If I didn’t do that, I felt like I wasn’t giving enough. Not that I wasn’t enjoying what I was doing, but for my own personal happiness and fulfillment I realized over time that I had to have more balance. I developed certain practices that I need to do for myself to feel good; for example, I wake up in the morning and meditate.

Do you use an app for that?

I listen to a few different guides on YouTube. I also use Insight Timer, which is a meditation app. I’ll do that for 15 to 20 minutes, and sometimes while I’m meditating I do light therapy.

Oh, interesting ­– when did you get turned on to that?

A few years ago; my dentist was very into full-body light therapy and he was the person that showed me what that was. It’s something I enjoy doing first thing. Usually after that, I do some kind of workout. I’ll go to Pilates or SLT [a combination of cardio, strength training and toning], or I’ll go for a run or ride my bike. Sometimes I’ll just take a walk. Starting my day with these things really helps to get me in the right headspace.

How do you create a division for yourself in terms of being “done for the day”?

I’ll switch over to my iPad; I just use it for reading, and I don’t have anything else on there – no text or e-mail or social media. And I love taking baths.

I recently wrote about making time for creativity. Do you bake that into your day?

It doesn’t always stay there but having it on my schedule so that people don’t book over it is important. … I find it very soothing to go to a vintage store and look through thousands of things. There’s something meditative about that for me. But if I were creating time to sketch, then I would have a whole routine; I need a particular kind of paper and then I want to get my special pencils. It’s not something I can start doing in five minutes. I need to get into the groove.

What’s the last great book you read and why did it resonate with you so much?

I just read a book called Maximum Momentum: How to Get It, How to Keep it by Michael Berland, which is more of a business book. I found it really inspiring – it talks about how important it is to drive innovation and be disruptive in your work; to think about social impact and everything that you’re doing within your business.

What in the news is on your mind and how is it sparking your spirit for social advocacy?

Roe v. Wade being overturned was such a shock to me and my team. I never thought that it was going happen but my husband, Edward, predicted it. I still can’t wrap my head around it. We’ve done a few things to raise money for abortionfunds.org, but I don’t think we’re doing enough. It’s something I think about a lot. It’s like if someone said, well, women aren’t going be able to vote any more. And then you’re like, what? Somehow over time we get used to that reality? That’s the scary thing – that we would just be accepting of it.

Is it scary for you to put yourself out there and discuss the big issues?

As a brand, we’re pretty vocal and early to respond about social issues that are relevant for us. The day Roe v. Wade was overturned, we were posting about a pledge to donate a percentage of our sales that day to a cause that we believed in as a team. And with Black Lives Matter, we were pretty early to respond and donated a percentage of sales to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp. And that was very controversial! We got a lot of hate for that. But I don’t care if we lose people for these reasons; those are not people that we want anyway.

You’re receiving the International Canadian Designer award at CAFA this weekend. What does this mean to you?

I’m so honoured, and it was completely unexpected. I have actually never received an award for Fleur du Mal before. And getting this award in Canada means a lot to me, because I feel like a lot of people don’t know I’m Canadian. It means a lot to come home and have this wonderful experience.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity