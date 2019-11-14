Living in a world without sound Deaf culture has developed its own unique way of enjoying everything up to and including music

“Do you know the best way to stop an argument instantly?” asks Brett Shaffer, a sign-language comedian, in one of his Facebook videos.

Then he turns out the lights.

It’s funny but the joke is on him. The combatants simply turn on their cellphone lights and continue signing in heated silence.

Shaffer, 35, of Milton, Ont., is a software developer by day and comedian by night — and he’s deaf.

“Almost all of my videos have no sound because it reflects a world without sound we live in and hopefully hearing people can experience from that,” he says in an e-mail interview.

SEAN LILIANI / THE GLOBE AND MAIL

The Canadian Association of the Deaf estimates there are 357,000 Canadians who are culturally deaf — which are people who identify with and participate in the language of deaf people — and more than three million hard of hearing.

Shaffer is among a thriving deaf arts scene in Canada that includes sign-language musicians, dancers, playwrights and other performers.

Being deaf is not a disappointment, says Shaffer, who was born deaf and whose parents didn’t realize it until he was two. Deaf culture has developed its own unique way of enjoying everything up to and including music.

Hearing people seem to think the non-hearing can’t do things because they are deaf, he says.