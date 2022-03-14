The Kananaskis area of Alberta offers a variety of trails for fat bikers of all levels, from the open spaces of the foothills to winding forest tracks.Nick Nault

There was a time when cycling was a summer activity. Maybe late spring and early fall if you were feeling hardy. Not any more. These days, dedicated cyclists can delight in their sport in the most unlikely conditions, thanks to the growing popularity of fat bikes. Snow is no obstacle.

“It’s a fun activity, a new thing, a new adventure,” says Peter de Mos, owner and operator of Liv Outside, an adventure store in Bracebridge, Ont. “People are looking for more winter activities, and alpine skiing is expensive. Fat bikes have a big following in Canada because they’re very well suited to winter.

“If you’re a mountain biker in the summer, you probably want to keep riding in the winter. Fat bikes make that possible.”

In fact, the bikes are not fat, the tires are – anywhere from 60 to 100 millimetres (about 2.5 to 4 inches) in width. Fat tires contain six times more volume than regular mountain bike tires, but are inflated to very low psi levels, giving the bikes strong traction and stability in winter landscapes.

An experienced rider might adjust the psi pressure several times during a ride, depending on the terrain or snow conditions. Choosing studded tires provides even better traction, for hard-core fat-bikers.

The first time I did it, I felt like I was breaking the rules, like I was getting away with something. — Claude Faerden, co-owner of Kananaskis Outfitters

Fat bikes originated in Alaska in the early 2000s, amongst racers who found fatter tires gave them an advantage. Liv Outside imported frames from Anchorage, Alaska, to produce some of the first fat bikes marketed and sold in North America.

Fat biking in Ontario’s Muskoka region. Resorts and volunteers from riding clubs typically tamp down fresh snow and groom the trail systems.Brian Moore

De Mos has seen the sport’s popularity explode in recent years.

“In 2008, we probably produced 15 bikes a season, for early adopters,” he says “Now, we assemble as many as we can get.” (Like most outfitters, he is currently experiencing COVID-19-related difficulty in sourcing his components.) He guesstimates 15,000 fat bikes are sold annually in Canada, with ridership “in the hundreds of thousands.”

Well-groomed trails are essential for fat biking, since deep snow is difficult to negotiate. Local bike clubs and ski resorts usually undertake the task with volunteers going out with skidoos or snowshoes to tamp down the fresh snow.

“The province [of Ontario] does not invest in fat-bike trails,” says de Mos. “Club members fundraise to create and groom the trails. In some cases, there’s a different club for every trail system.”

What is the lure of biking in the snow? Claude Faerden, co-owner of Kananaskis Outfitters in Kananaskis, Alta., explains the exhilaration: “The first time I did it, I felt like I was breaking the rules, like I was getting away with something. You’re floating on the snow. You don’t get to ride your bike in winter, but now you can! There are some amazing trails, great places to connect with nature.”

For fans of mountain biking in the summer, the 2-4 inch tires of a fat bike make it possible to explore the trails in the winter.Brian Moore

Faerden stresses that, while fat biking is accessible to most people, “a base-level of fitness” is required to handle the steepness of some of the area trails. “Going uphill is physically challenging, and going downhill is technically challenging,” he explains. “It’s very aerobic, it can warm you up very quickly. You should dress as you would for cross-country skiing, in layers, with good warm mitts or gloves.”

Fat bikes are also very handy for winter camping. It’s known as bike-packing, and what better way to transport your gear into the wilderness?

One particular trail in Kananaskis that’s popular with experienced riders is Shinrin-yoku (Japanese for “forest bathing”), a narrow single-track trail that winds through forest. There is also Studless, a short but semi-technical downhill ride with banked corners and berms.

“The symbolism of the name is to bring you close to the trees,” Faerden explains. “The forest is close beside you all the time.” He describes the trail as “a balance of technical cornering, steep climbs and challenging terrain.”

It sounds daunting, but as he points out, “With fat biking everything happens slower [than mountain biking], so crashes are way more forgiving.”

The Nordic Centre Provincial Park in Canmore, Alta., also draws hard core enthusiasts, with trail names such as Long Road to Ruin and EKG.

In British Columbia, the landscape is a fat-biker’s paradise.

“You’re right in the heart of the Rockies, so whenever you get out of the tree line, it’s breathtaking,” says Brad Andrews, supervisor of FAR Rental shop at the Fernie Alpine Resort, near Fernie B.C. “You feel so small; the mountains are so big. It’s quiet; you really feel you’re the only one out there.”

The pull of nature is the real attraction for many fat bikers – the opportunity to explore the wilderness on an eco-friendly vehicle that does minimal damage to soft trails. Faerden once saw a lynx near his trail; and in Fernie, Andrews says, “We’ve got a resident moose up on the mountain; hopefully you don’t bump into him.” Fortunately, the bears are likely to be hibernating.

The East Coast also offers some attractive options for fun seekers. Rum Runner Trail, stretching between Halifax and the UNESCO Heritage town of Lunenburg (home to the legendary Bluenose schooner), follows an old train line – it’s a tranquil glide through the trees.

A handy push-off point is the quaint coastal town of Mahone Bay, where Sweet Ride Cycling will provide you with not just a bike, but a Sweet Ride water bottle filled with candy.

Citing the unpredictability of East Coast weather, owner Alan MacEachen points out: “Fat bikes enable you to get the workout of cross-country skiing, but you don’t have to worry about the snow conditions, you can ride on pretty much anything.”

In non-pandemic times, Sweet Ride organizes an annual Fat Bike Festival in February, attracting 200 to 300 fat bike enthusiasts and retailers. There are demo bikes, an obstacle course, food and locally brewed beer, and no doubt a fiddle or two.

It’s a good place to start, before heading west.

If you like that, you’ll love this …

With fat biking exploding in popularity, Canada’s extensive national and provincial park systems offer many reasons to get off the cozy couch and into the great outdoors. Here are some favourite destinations:

Gatineau Park, in western Quebec, boasts one of the largest trail networks in North America. It offers a Visitors Centre, day shelters and rest areas, scenic lakes and mountains and an abundance of birds and wildlife. Its proximity to the city of Ottawa makes it a popular destination for all skill levels.

Fundy National Park, N.B., is a place of wonder and home to the highest marine tides in the world. The Chignecto area of the park offers 23 kilometres of multi-use trails, shared by fans of fat biking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

Prince Edward Island may not have much in the way of mountains, but Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park offers 10 kilometres of trails specially groomed for fat biking. And with trail names like Buttertart, Shortbread and Maple Fudge, who can resist?