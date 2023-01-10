Maria BoendersCourtesy of family

Maria Boenders: Immigrant. Mother. Storyteller. Knitter. Born Jan. 11, 1931, in Belgium; died July 2, 2022, in Victoria; of complications of kidney disease; aged 91.

At an early age, the German occupation of Belgium exposed Maria Van Looveren to the harsh realities of war. When enemy soldiers came in search of men to work in factories, Maria learned the importance of silence, especially regarding the whereabouts of her father, who would hide from them in the farming community of Overbroek-Brecht where they lived. She recalled the first words of English she ever heard: “Please don’t cry Maria,” spoken to her by a Canadian soldier, one of the liberators of her village, trying to maintain silence while helping the locals hide in a bunker.

Maria’s mom would sell food from the farm to customers who came from the city. One had a daughter, Frida, who was Maria’s age and the two girls became fast friends. Frida would spend school vacations at the farm and that’s how Maria met Frida’s brother, Stan, who rode his bike to the village to pick up his sister. Maria fell in love with Stan, and they married in 1952, four children arrived over the subsequent years.

In 1966, with the promise of better opportunities in Canada, Stan convinced Maria to emigrate. Canadian embassy officials suggested Port Arthur, Ont., (now Thunder Bay) suggesting that this was the middle of Canada. On the wall, there was a map of Canada alongside a map of Belgium. Without considering a scale comparison, this seemed a reasonable destination to the couple. So, at the end of March, 1966, with four young children in tow, Maria and Stan crossed the ocean to Quebec City. They then boarded a train and traversed the vast Canadian wilderness – a three-day journey via Montreal and Sioux Lookout, Ont. For the final leg to Thunder Bay, they sat in the caboose along with local commuters, one playing guitar, another with a basket of live chickens. Maria held her children close as she questioned what sort of place her husband was taking them to.

In Thunder Bay, Maria, who had never worked outside of the house, started a job as a motel housekeeper. While she met many Finnish and Italian speakers, she never had more than six Dutch-speaking friends, several of them war brides who had come married to Canadian soldiers.

Stan’s work led the family to move around the country, to the Toronto area, then Oakville, Ont., and Portage la Prairie, Man. With her grown children living in three different provinces, Maria made regular trips across the country. After each family visit, she left a supply of homemade soups, reorganized cupboards and new sets of knitted slippers. Over the years, she knit hundreds of toques, scarves and mittens for, in her words, “the needy children.” In Manitoba, she arranged these to be delivered to a church charity and in B.C. these were donated to a local public school for children in need.

Maria opened her heart to her children’s diverse group of friends, no matter their sexuality, race, age or economic status. As she grew older, Maria’s personality ensured that she always remained socially engaged. People were drawn to her animated storytelling: stories of wartime struggles, of immigrant challenges in a new land and of comical language-barrier missteps.

After a long illness, Stan died in 1998 and Maria devoted her time to her six grandchildren and later, six great-grandchildren. She spent the last five years of her life in Victoria. After struggling with end-stage kidney disease, consistent with her take-charge personality, she chose how she wished to die. In her final days, she said goodbye to her family in Canada and Belgium, while offering unsolicited relationship advice to those she felt needed some, including “nothing wrong with the occasional white lie, if it’s for a good reason!” Surrounded by her children, and in a spirit of gratitude, Maria peacefully passed away while listening to The Blue Danube.

